If Hillary Clinton wants to improve her chance of winning in November, then she needs to stop impersonating Pinocchio.

The Washington Post’s fact-checker has given Clinton a rating of 4 Pinocchios in response to a false statement that she gave Chris Wallace during her 07/31/16 interview on Fox News Sunday.

Glenn Kessler writes, “As we have seen repeatedly in Clinton’s explanations of the email controversy, she relies on excessively technical and legalistic answers to explain her actions. While Comey did say there was no evidence she lied to the FBI, that is not the same as saying she told the truth to the American public — which was the point of Wallace’s question.”

No, Clinton did not tell the truth to the American public. She spins the truth so much that, if she were a toy, then she would be this:



Does Clinton’s attempt at deception come as a surprise to anyone? No, not really. Her dishonesty falls under the category of News of the Obvious.

It is no wonder that Stephen Colbert went on a comical rant in which he addresses Clinton.

Among Colbert’s statements are these:

“Secretary Clinton, you are so untrustworthy that Beyoncé is working on a concept album about you.”

“You lie so much that kids are now chanting, Liar, liar, pantsuit on fire.”

“You are so dishonest, Hillary ’16 is the number of times you have told the truth.”

Considering Clinton’s dishonesty, it is reasonable to ask why Democrats wanted her to run for President in the first place.

Are there no honest Democrat politicians would be suitable for the Presidency? If there are, then why didn’t the Democratic Party pick one of them instead of Clinton?

Since Clinton lies like Pinocchio, perhaps Democrats expect her to dance like him, too.

