If Hillary Clinton wants to improve her chance of winning in November, then she needs to stop impersonating Pinocchio.

The Washington Post’s fact-checker has given Clinton a rating of 4 Pinocchios in response to a false statement that she gave Chris Wallace during her 07/31/16 interview on Fox News Sunday.

The rating given to Clinton (Image Source: The Washington Post)

Glenn Kessler writes, “As we have seen repeatedly in Clinton’s explanations of the email controversy, she relies on excessively technical and legalistic answers to explain her actions. While Comey did say there was no evidence she lied to the FBI, that is not the same as saying she told the truth to the American public — which was the point of Wallace’s question.”

No, Clinton did not tell the truth to the American public. She spins the truth so much that, if she were a toy, then she would be this:

Does Clinton’s attempt at deception come as a surprise to anyone? No, not really. Her dishonesty falls under the category of News of the Obvious.

News of the Obvious

It is no wonder that Stephen Colbert went on a comical rant in which he addresses Clinton.

Among Colbert’s statements are these:

“Secretary Clinton, you are so untrustworthy that Beyoncé is working on a concept album about you.”

“You lie so much that kids are now chanting, Liar, liar, pantsuit on fire.”

“You are so dishonest, Hillary ’16 is the number of times you have told the truth.”

Considering Clinton’s dishonesty, it is reasonable to ask why Democrats wanted her to run for President in the first place.

Are there no honest Democrat politicians would be suitable for the Presidency? If there are, then why didn’t the Democratic Party pick one of them instead of Clinton?

Since Clinton lies like Pinocchio, perhaps Democrats expect her to dance like him, too.

Hillary as Pinocchio

David Robertson
  • JSpencer

    Even when presented with a steady stream of fact-checking and debunking, some people are just unable to overcome their bad programming. Better luck next time DR.

  • dduck

    What Colbert said.
    Gee, she looked and sounded so believable on Sunday, Who knew.
    So who cares. As Machiavelli would say: “Yeah, but she is our liar.”

  • Slamfu

    If Hillary Clniton was caught dead to rights lying about everything they say she lies about, with documented proof and everything, she’d still look like the most trustworthy person you’ve ever seen in comparison to Donald Trump. I hate, hate, hate the argument that it is ok to do a bad thing because the other guy did something worse because it’s really no excuse, but in this particular case we are going to have to make a choice between the two, and the relative frequency and severity of any dishonesty is going to not only be a factor, but not work at all in Trump’s favor.

    Don’t get me wrong, I think Clinton thinks nothing of going back to rewrite history to make herself look better, especially during election years, but that is standard run of the mill political practice, however much I dislike it. Donald Trump’s distortions seem to stem from some fundamental level where even reality and cause and effect need to be manipulated just to get to the end of a sentence on any given topic. I can’t really see how trying to make this race about relative honesty is going to run in Trump’s favor.

  • rudi

    http://www.dailynewsbin.com/news/fact-checkers-confirm-hillary-clinton-is-more-honest-than-any-of-her-2016-opponents/24196/

    PolitiFact has rated 24% of Hillary Clinton’s contentious claims as receiving a perfect “True” score (source link), which may not sound impressive until you consider that just 15% of Bernie Sanders’ contentious claims have rated out as “True” (source link). There are two other passable categories, “Mostly True” and “Half True.” If you add up the numbers from the top three boxes, Clinton comes out at 72% and Sanders comes out at 70%, which are both robust scores. In the bottom two boxes, just 14% of Clinton’s challenged statements have rated out as “False” or “Pants on Fire” while Sanders has fallen into those bottom two boxes 15% of the time.

    Again, lest you get jaded, it doesn’t mean that either candidate is lying 14% or 15% of the time they open their mouths. This is merely a percentage of the most highly contested claims they’ve each made during this election. In other words, whenever Clinton or Sanders has been accused of lying, most of the time it turns out they were actually telling the truth. Objectively speaking, these are the two most honest candidates in the race, with Clinton receiving the slight numerical edge. Now for contrast, let’s take a look at the numbers for the top 2016 republican candidates.

    It turns out Donald Trump’s statements have only rated out as being fully “True” a mere 3% of the time (source link). In fact he rates out as “False” or “Pants on Fire” an astounding 61% of the time. Ted Cruz is nearly as dishonest, rated “True” just 6% of the time, and “False” or “Pants on Fire” 36% of the time (source link). So what does this tell us?

    The factual bottom line is that Hillary Clinton is the most honest candidate in the 2016 election. Bernie Sanders is a close second, making them the two most comparatively “honest” politicians in the race. In contrast, Donald Trump rates out as nearly a pathological liar, and Cruz doesn’t do much better.

    Is Hillary deserving of 4 Pinocchio’s, sure, but Trump’s history of lies and ignorance make her like Washington and lincioln.

    • Bob Munck

      Rudi, I think this is what your “(source link)” points to:

      I’m afraid that those who have been taken in by right-wing attacks on the Clintons for decades are unable to process what this chart shows, and essentially “yada-yada” right over it. H. Clinton as a massive liar has become part of their basic world-view; they simply cannot process the possibility that they have been so wrong for so long.

      • rudi

        Hillary’s negatives wouldn’t be so bad if some Independents and Democrats didn’t buy into the Hillary lies narrative. The cable outlets (CNN)push the Hillary lies narrative to claim a false balance. Trump – CNN=Clinton News Network.

        Do I like the Clinton’s and want to have a beer with them- Hell No. But I trust both as flawed public servants who would try to the best for ALL.

  • Mr. Robertson takes disingenuous to a whole new level with this piece. Dave, your nose is getting a little long too.

    This just in: politicians have been known to shade the truth and, by golly, occasionally come right out and lie. A quick perusal of the fact-check websites makes this clear.

    Politifact helpfully totals up the true vs. false ratings on each politician to quantify honesty relative to others of their profession. Hillary’s totals show that she has let loose some whoppers but is actually about as honest as most other Democrats (about 2-1 ratio of true to false).

    http://www.politifact.com/personalities/hillary-clinton/

    Donald Trump is the most dishonest candidate of either party in recent memory with 15% true and 70% false.

    http://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/

    Politifact sums up: “We’ve fact-checked Trump about 160 times. We have rated 76 percent of those statements Mostly False, False or Pants on Fire. (See his entire PolitiFact file, which updates as we post new fact-checks.) As we noted when we awarded Trump our 2015 Lie of the Year award for his portfolio of misstatements, no other politician has as many statements rated so far down the dial. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

    http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2016/jun/16/10-biggest-falsehoods-year-trump/

    • Christopher Wolf

      Hillary lied in this case, plain and simple. This particular lie is fairly odious because she is not twisting facts about other people for political purposes but rewriting her own history Orwellian style. No, the FBI director did not say Hilary had been entirely honest with the American people.

      That being said, I am going to vote for her over Donald Trump. One reason is because he is much worse of a liar and doesn’t seem to take an Orwellian view of his personal past, as much as Alan Moore’s version of the Joker. The Joker seems to think his past is multiple choice and could have been many different things. I am not sure he realizes when is is lying most of the time.

      As an independent I don’t just pull the lever for Democrats or Republicans because of the party name, I try to look at the candidates. In this case, as Trevor Noah has stipulated succinctly, there is only one clear option. To paraphrase him, Hillary Clinton may be a bad president, but that is the worst case scenario for her. There is no known worse case scenario for Donald Trump because we don’t know what he will do. We only know he is easily baited, seems not to recall his own past, and has shown very little grasp of geopolitics.

      • Bob Munck

        Hillary lied in this case, plain and simple

        (I assume you’re referring to her statement that she ““did not email any classified material to anyone on my email. There is no classified material.” It is indeed plain and simple; if the material was not marked classified at the time she mailed it, she is telling the truth.

        You may have noticed that I have a certain contempt for our classification system; I’ve stated several times that about half of its use is to cover the behinds of officials who have done something stupid. I’m especially dubious about situations where an intelligence agency classifies something that has appeared in the media, for example a headline in the New York Times. It appears to me, based on incomplete knowledge of the facts, that that description covers the retroactively-classified text in Clinton’s email. Putting that aside, she’s still telling the truth.

        (I’m deadly serious about technical secrets, such as the technologies I dealt with working on sonar systems for the Navy. Some of that stuff is scary; if our foes learn some particular tiny details about it, they can negate literally billions of dollars of our development work.)

        No, the FBI director did not say Hilary had been entirely honest with the American people.

        He didn’t say that I have either, or that you have. What odious lies have you told?

        • Christopher Wolf

          I was referring to the actual statement that earned her the four Pinnochio rating.

          Transcript from the interview with Wallace below:

          WALLACE: After a long investigation, FBI Director James Comey said none of those things that you told the American public were true.

          CLINTON: Chris, that’s not what I heard Director Comey say, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity, in my view, clarify.

          Director Comey said my answers were truthful, and what I’ve said is consistent with what I have told the American people, that there were decisions discussed and made to classify retroactively certain of the emails.

          I was communicating with over 300 people in my e-mailing. They certainly did not believe and had no reason to believe that what they were sending was classified.

          Now, in retrospect, different agencies come in and say, well, it should have been, but that’s not what was happening in real time.

          WALLACE: But in a congressionally hearing on July 7th, Director Comey directly contradicted what you had told the public.

          (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

          REP. TREY GOWDY, R-S.C., CHAIR, BENGHAZI COMMITTEE: Secretary Clinton said there was nothing marked classified on her e-mails either sent or received. Was that true?

          JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: That’s not true.

          GOWDY: Secretary Clinton said, “I did not email any classified material to anyone on my email. There is no classified material.” Was that true?

          COMEY: There was classified material e-mailed.

          I think its pretty clear that Clinton lied about what the FBI director said about her emails and what she herself said about her emails.

          As to what odious lies I have told, in my entire life, probably a fair amount. But that is part of my point. Hillary Clinton is not a perfect candidate. Human beings are not perfect. Far to often in politics people line up on the left and the right to squeeze perfect out of their side and the devil out of the opposition and it does not lead to sound judgement calls in my opinion.

          I listen to a lot of right wing radio on my way to work and there are many illegitimate criticisms of Democrats (again imo) that I hear but some valid ones as well. There is also some severe cognitive dissonance in how some callers view Trump. For example, a women called in today to the Michael Medved show and said the media was unfair for harping on Trump with this whole Gold Star family thing, and Hillary would never be asked a similar question. Michael had played, not ten minutes before her call, Hillary’s response to a question by Chris Wallace about a mother whose son died in Benghazi and directly blamed Clinton. Medved did not give Clinton high acclaim in her answer, but he certainly said Clinton did a better job responding than Trump. When he pointed this out to the woman and shared audio she said it didn’t matter because Hillary lies, which he pointed out wasn’t the issue she raised. Blind partisan loyalty, regardless of the side, it just bad practice.

          Bernie Sanders isn’t endorsing her because he feels she is a better candidate than him, but because she is a better candidate then Donald Trump. I strenuously agree that she is a much better candidate then Donald and will vote for her, but I acknowledge her flaws. She had a trustworthiness issue. I think part of it can be attributes to dedicated Republican attacks, but part of it is self-inflicted wounds because of how she has obfuscated the truth in the past.

          • Bob Munck

            I think its pretty clear that Clinton lied about what the FBI director said about her emails and what she herself said about her emails.

            It doesn’t seem that way to me. When Comey said “There was classified material e-mailed” he could have been talking about material that was classified elsewhere but where what she was emailing was not marked. Likewise she could have been taking the two documents that were incorrectly classified and the one that wasn’t marked correctly as not being classified, in which she would have been right. One problem with the generally hazy nature of the classification system is that some people will assume a document is classified if another copy of it is marked classified and others will assume it is not. My understanding is that the latter are correct.

            Remember, it is illegal to email through the public system a document that you know to be classified. If she had done so, Comey would not have said that she didn’t break the law.

            Bernie Sanders isn’t endorsing her because he feels she is a better candidate than him

            I’m curious how you know that. Sanders is smart, and I’m pretty sure he would have learned in the course of the campaign that he isn’t very good at campaigning. It also would have been made clear to him that the likelihood of him succeeding in enacting his plans was pretty small. I’m quite sure he realizes that the probability of her getting elected with his support is much larger than that of him getting elected with her support.

            She had a trustworthiness issue. I think part of it can be attributes to dedicated Republican attacks

            Do you mean that the public sees her as untrustworthy because of the attacks, or that she as become more secretive and unforthcoming in response to the attacks? I think it’s both. I also think that, as shown by the large colorful chart I embedded in a previous comment, Hillary Clinton is one of the most honest politicians we have.

            I listen to a lot of right wing radio on my way to work

            My mother used to do that. We gradually weaned her of it, and eventually she recovered and became quite liberal, a big step for someone born in a small South Dakota town in 1922.

          • JSpencer

            I once listened to right-wing radio too, in an effort to be sure I understood whether or not they had allegiance to the truth. After discovering just how willing they were to lie and distort information, time after time after time, I stopped bothering. It was too much like swimming in a cesspool waiting for the water to clear.

  • The Ohioan

    LOL Even without all the dancing Pinocchios and long-nosed Hillary pictures, the facts don’t change. Hillary lied by omission about Comey’s statements.

    Politifact rates it “Pants on fire”

    (Hillary) Says, regarding the presence of classified information in her email, FBI Director James “Comey said my answers were truthful, and what I’ve said is consistent with what I have told the American people.”

    WaPo gives Hillary 4 Pinocchios, because:

    As we have seen repeatedly in Clinton’s explanations of the email controversy, she relies on excessively technical and legalistic answers to explain her actions. While Comey did say there was no evidence she lied to the FBI, that is not the same as saying she told the truth to the American public — which was the point of Wallace’s question. Comey has repeatedly not taken a stand on her public statements.

    FactCheck.org rates Hillary’s statement FALSE

    On “Fox News Sunday,” Clinton pinpointed one statement by Comey and ignored others in wrongly claiming the FBI director had backed up her assertions to the American public that she never sent or received classified material.

    To extrapolate her answers in one interview to indicate that she is so consistently dishonest that the Democratic party is foolish to nominate her is ……. foolish, first because she is as trustworthy as the most trustworthy politicians (Dem or Rep) rated by these organizations, Sanders and Obama, and second because these organizations often use interpretations rather than concrete facts in their “fact checking”.

    Ms. Clinton is not untrustworthy because of what she says (political-speak or legal-speak) which many politicians use to convince constituents to vote for them. She is suspect because of her world views and previous votes and advocacy for (and against) policies that progressives champion. If we are uncertain that 20 years of policy advocacy will be overturned in January 2017, who can blame us?

    Had the DNC known such a disastrous Republican candidate would be chosen, could a better candidate who could take advantage of the possibility of a landslide election (regaining control of congress) have been picked? Probably not, since choosing the best candidate, rather than the “next in line” candidate seems to be beyond them.

    Choosing a domestic policy Dem and foreign policy Rep type of candidate this time may win the presidency (against all odds in modern elections) but that there will be a landslide down ticket is very unlikely – even though this choice of candidate is only one of the reasons. Missed opportunities and unintended consequences – modern politics with a vengeance.

    • KP

      “Had the DNC known such a disastrous Republican candidate would be chosen, could a better candidate who could take advantage of the possibility of a landslide election (regaining control of congress) have been picked?”

      If we could do it over again, yes.

      Maybe Millennials following us boomers will learn something from this cycle.

      “Power to the People.”

      The direct opposite of Hillary’s BS.

      To be clear, Hillary is:

      “the best bad idea we have … by far.”

      I am letting that soak in and am making peace with it.

    • KP

      “Perhaps the author is simply piqued by those who excuse her known behavior and wishes they would stop making excuses for her ….”

      mmm … hmm

