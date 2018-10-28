Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Oct 28, 2018 in Society |

On Hate, Fear and Greed

At least three of the ten destination directions in the image above must be removed from our national psyche if we are to remain “America The Great.”

Here are some wise and timely words by a friend

Hate, Fear and Greed

Trump’s populist Creed

It’s frightening what Trump supporters will swallow

As he lies and insults: from a “hate platform” he does wallow

It’s always the same: “Others” are to blame

As he calls others “fake”: he puts our freedom at stake

We inherited a “United” States, but it was once divided

Ideologues captured the attention of a racist view misguided

It took a brave opposition to seek out the truth

After a tragic war, it took informed action in the voting booth

“There is nothing to fear but fear itself” words wisely said

But Trump gives us “rabble rousing” hate speech instead

As he gets more wealthy: he breeds hate that’s not healthy

It’s the pillars of our democracy: that he is turning to mockery

As hate crimes accelerate, Trump refuses to soften the debate

It’s Fake news, not him, that causes the problem he does state

It’s time to call out his violence-encouraging distractions

It’s time to get to the voting booths: and take strong actions

CODA: There is no “stronger action,” more American and more effective, than your vote.

Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victims of the “Massacre in the Heart of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and their loved ones.

Lead image credit: Mike Gifford

