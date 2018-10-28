On Hate, Fear and Greed
At least three of the ten destination directions in the image above must be removed from our national psyche if we are to remain “America The Great.”
Here are some wise and timely words by a friend
Trump’s populist Creed
It’s frightening what Trump supporters will swallow
As he lies and insults: from a “hate platform” he does wallow
It’s always the same: “Others” are to blame
As he calls others “fake”: he puts our freedom at stake
We inherited a “United” States, but it was once divided
Ideologues captured the attention of a racist view misguided
It took a brave opposition to seek out the truth
After a tragic war, it took informed action in the voting booth
“There is nothing to fear but fear itself” words wisely said
But Trump gives us “rabble rousing” hate speech instead
As he gets more wealthy: he breeds hate that’s not healthy
It’s the pillars of our democracy: that he is turning to mockery
As hate crimes accelerate, Trump refuses to soften the debate
It’s Fake news, not him, that causes the problem he does state
It’s time to call out his violence-encouraging distractions
It’s time to get to the voting booths: and take strong actions
CODA: There is no “stronger action,” more American and more effective, than your vote.
Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victims of the “Massacre in the Heart of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and their loved ones.
Lead image credit: Mike Gifford