Yet another journalistic bombshell from the New York Times: the paper reports that Donald Trump, Jr. was informed in advance of his meeting with a Russian lawyer that she had negative info about Hillary Clinton — and that the info came from the Russian government.
Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email.
The email to the younger Mr. Trump was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting. In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Trump acknowledged that he was interested in receiving damaging information about Mrs. Clinton, but gave no indication that he thought the lawyer might have been a Kremlin proxy.
Mr. Goldstone’s message, as described to The New York Times by the three people, indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. It does not elaborate on the wider effort by Moscow to help the Trump campaign.
There is no evidence to suggest that the promised damaging information was related to Russian government computer hacking that led to the release of thousands of Democratic National Committee emails. The meeting took place less than a week before it was widely reported that Russian hackers had infiltrated the committee’s servers.
But the email is likely to be of keen interest to the Justice Department and congressional investigators, who are examining whether any of President Trump’s associates colluded with the Russian government to disrupt last year’s election. American intelligence agencies have determined that the Russian government tried to sway the election in favor of Mr. Trump.
It’s not clear at this point that she actually had any such information — from what we can tell, she sought the meeting in order to discuss with the Trump campaign her longstanding campaign to get a set of sanctions related to human rights abuses lifted. And there’s no indication that the Veselnitskaya meeting had anything to do with the emails pilfered by Russian-backed hackers from the Democratic National Committee or John Podesta.
Still, the fact that the Trump campaign took a high-level meeting — Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner were also present — whose ostensible purpose was for the Trump campaign to work with the Russian government to take down Clinton certainly increases the level of plausibility around the possibility that people from Trumpworld were involved in the anti-Clinton information operation that we do know took place.
For future law school exams: which laws were broken?
For today: should a family in hock to Russia command the US armed forces?
— David Frum (@davidfrum) July 11, 2017
"The source, who requested anonymity to describe the content of the email but I will blink three times if his name rhymes with Pike Mence.."
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 11, 2017
GOP source re the DonJr/Manafort/Kushner RU meet: "Trump is a micromanager. Nothing happened in the campaign & transition w/o his direction.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 10, 2017
In retrospect, seems so obvious Trump's "election is rigged" mantra was both to innoculate himself and to deter Obama from taking action.
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 11, 2017
This. Remember, Putin's goal is to weaken US by undermining our democracy. Need bipartisan effort to stand up for our country now. https://t.co/5kvtEnpanx
— Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) July 11, 2017
This family of mobbed up money launderers thought they could bring that skill set to D.C. and it would work like it has in NYC. Nope.
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 11, 2017
"It looks like clear proof of collusion." —Fmr. Asst. Watergate special prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks on the NYT report pic.twitter.com/9FhR76AtuR
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2017
Legally significant because this is
(1) written evidence
(2) before the meeting
(3) stating Russian gov involvement https://t.co/Ae5QbK0sh4
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) July 11, 2017
Don Jr took the meeting EXPECTING help from the Russian government.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 11, 2017
Just how far down the rat hole will Republicans go to normalize this abhorrent, anti-American behavior? How low will the GOP go? https://t.co/PYmUApqktG
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 11, 2017
Get ready to hear a bunch of rationalizations that the Trumps were not savvy campaign operatives so they cannot be blamed for colluding
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 11, 2017
If you've been in a coma for the past 8 months and you're just now turning on the TV — no, no, @HillaryClinton is not the president pic.twitter.com/JwanyKTGYr
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 11, 2017
FLAG: Schiff tells @maddow when Don Jr. took that meeting, the Russians had *already* hacked into Democratic servers, but hadn't dumped docs pic.twitter.com/KI56VpMmZa
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2017
