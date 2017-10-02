Tragedy in Las Vegas: the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. The shooter, 64-year old Stephen Paddock, apparently kept his finger on the trigger as automatic gunfire rained down on the crowd below in what police call a “lone wolf” attack. He was located and killed by police in a hotel room 32 floors up:

CNN:

At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting overnight on the Las Vegas Strip, police said, the deadliest in modern US history.

A hailstorm of bullets and the subsequent stampede left more than 200 people injured, officials said. The crowd was watching a concert by country music superstar Jason Aldean, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday morning.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was firing from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Lombardo said. Paddock was eventually killed by police.

The sheriff also said authorities think they have found Marilou Danley, the woman believed to be traveling with the suspect.

“We’re confident but not 100% sure we’ve located the female person of interest,” the sheriff said.

The massacre started around 10:08 p.m. Sunday (1:08 a.m. ET Monday) at the Route 91 Harvest festival, Lombardo said.

Police don’t believe there are any more shooters. “Right now, we believe it’s a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor,” the sheriff said.

Two Las Vegas police officers are being treated at a local hospital for injuries they sustained during the shooting, Lombardo said. One is in critical condition, and the other sustained minor injuries.

In addition, the sheriff stated that there were off-duty officers attending the concert who may have died. The identities of those officers have not been released.

“Pray for Las Vegas,” the city’s mayor, Carolyn Goodman, tweeted. “Thank you to all our first responders out there now.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said on Twitter that a “tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family” and offered prayers to all those affected by “this act of cowardice.”