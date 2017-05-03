In the Annals of Hypocrisy, few acts have been so low or so cynical.

Seriously?

Stephen Colbert in Hot Water Over ‘Homophobic’ Donald Trump Joke

Joe Otterson / Variety

— “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.” — During his opening monologue, Colbert went off on Trump …

Yes. Seriously:

#FireColbert Twitter campaign gains steam after Stephen Colbert’s profane Donald Trump takedown

By Sasha Savitsky

Published May 03, 2017Fox News #FireColbert is on fire. Talk show host Stephen Colbert is taking serious heat on social media for a vulgar joke he made about President Donald Trump that many fans are calling “homophobic.” The “Late Show” star sounded off on Trump during his opening monologue Monday night, criticizing Trump for abruptly ending an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson….

The actual “slur” is this (Emphasis added ibid.):

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” Colbert said during his profranity-laced rant, which was bleeped during the telecast. [sic] “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

“Profranity?” (Do they mean “Pro-Hannity”?)

I assume that the notion of Putin and Trump having gay sex is offensive to homosexuals? (If so, I’d have to agree. The notion of either of them having any kind of sex whatsoever is offensive to the planet.)

But that’s not actually it.

No: the selfsame party that is ready to applaud Trump’s announced “freedom of religion” executive order on Thursday ENSHRINING the right to discriminate against homosexuals (an astonishing reversal for America and our history) is SCREECHING that Colbert’s joke was “homophobic”?

Seriously?

The only people you ought to feel sorry for are the poor spineless nitwits that take this utterly hypocritical “complaint” for anything other than it is: an attempt to destroy their opposition by any means necessary, up to and including the use of minorities that they personally despise and castigate as “sympathetic victims.”

Good. Grief.

In the Annals of Hypocrisy, few acts have been so low or so cynical.

Who could forget the RNC in Cleveland?

But not to worry: in order for the accusation of hypocrisy to sting, one must first have a conscience. And for one to have a conscience, one must first have a soul.

So no chance of any sting.

Courage.

