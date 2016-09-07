Republish
shutterstock_102492452Why has America developed a gun culture unlike any other developed nation? Why are gun homicides, suicides, and mass killings so prevalent in the United States? Is this what the Founding Fathers envisioned when they penned the Second Amendment?

Gun manufacturers have encouraged gun ownership, seeing it as a way to harvest a huge financial windfall. Together with the NRA, which the gun manufacturers help fund, they have lobbied Congress along with state legislatures to expand the gun laws in every way possible. Because of this, many deranged and dangerous individuals have been able to obtain guns without difficulty, leading to individual killings and mass murders. Incredibly, Donald Trump in his campaign raised the question of whether gun owners alone would be able to stop Hillary Clinton and her nominees for the Supreme Court, seeming to suggest the possibility of assassination of his opponent. He subsequently said he was joking though that was unclear at the time he said it.

In Australia in 1996, a mass shooting occurred in the state of Tasmania, where 35 people were killed and 19 wounded with the use of an assault weapon. There was an uproar by Australians over the killings which led opposing political parties to craft and pass comprehensive legislation regulating weapons sales and usage, known as the National Firearms Agreement, or NFA. In the 17 years prior to the NFA, there had been 13 mass shootings (5 or more people). There have been none in the 20 years since the law was put into effect. The law banned semiautomatic weapons and large capacity magazines (LCMs) and arranged for buybacks. There was mandated licensing of all firearms owners and registration of the weapons. A genuine need had to be shown to own a firearm, there had to be no convictions for violent offenses, and the person had to demonstrate good moral character and pass a gun safety test. Also put into place was a 28 day waiting period before a gun could be purchased.

Per capita gun deaths were much lower in Australia than in the United States to begin with, and they have continued to be low since the law was enacted. Suggestive evidence also exists (but not proof) that there was significant overall reductions in homicides and suicides in Australia. Since the United States ban on semi-automatic weapons and large capacity magazines was rescinded in 2004, there has been a surge in the purchase of these guns and magazines. And the number of mass shootings per month with assault weapons or pistols with LCMs has increased more than threefold in the last 12 years. The Australian experience as well as American statistics calls for a permanent ban on assault weapons and LCMs in the United States with money allotted for buyback of those in private hands. For handguns and hunting rifles, smart technology could be employed to prevent these weapons from being used by anyone except the original owner. The technology includes biometric sensors with personal recognition of thumbprints or fingerprints before the weapon can be fired, special safeties with built-in combination locks, and similar mechanisms.

State legislation banning the sale or possession of assault rifles or large capacity magazines has been upheld repeatedly by the Supreme Court, as have taxes on guns and ammunition. Courts have also ruled in favor of state laws that ban the carrying of concealed weapons. These actions reinforce the fact that sensible gun laws do not conflict with Second Amendment rights. Some states have background checks, waiting periods, and so forth before guns can be purchased. However, these state laws mean little when gang members, criminals or terrorists can travel to other states without restrictive laws to freely buy their weapons of choice. These patchwork state laws must be replaced by stringent federal legislation similar to Australia’s to reduce mass killings, homicides, and suicides. Penalties should also be increased when any crime is committed with a gun, and gun manufacturers should be held liable when weapons are sold to the mentally ill, criminals or terrorists.

A Connecticut State Superior Court judge in April 2016 allowed a lawsuit against Bushmaster Firearms, the maker of the weapon used in the Newtown school massacres to go forward. In addition to damages, parents of the Sandy Hook children who were murdered at school would like to see assault weapons which were designed for the military removed from the civilian market. However, given the federal legislation that protected gun manufacturers, this suit will likely be thrown out at a higher court level.

Though crime rates have been falling for several decades (aside from Chicago), urban streets and parks can be made much safer by sensible gun reform. Citizens of all political persuasions want stricter gun laws. Will Congress answer their call or will it remain captive to the NRA and the lobbyists of the gun makers?

Resurrecting Democracy

www.robertlevinebooks.com

Photo by shutterstock

ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist
  • I’m guessing (not rooting) that congress will remain hostage to the NRA.

  • JSpencer

    Words you are never in danger of hearing from the NRA or the GOP:

    “I dream of a nation where facts and reason dictate policy.”

  • dduck

    Maybe federal civil rights laws could be used to slow down excessive gun purchases in one state and illegal sales in another-like Chicago, Il. Then massive gun buybacks could help if that gun running corridor could be strangled.

    • jfhanson

      Given the fact that the Obama administration has refused to prosecute federal gun crimes–of some 80,000 NICs violations, they prosecuted 77 in 2014(?) )–why do you think they would make greater effort to stop gun-running?

      And, in that last group of Presidential GOJF cards, Obama commuted / pardoned at least 104 felons whose crimes included firearms usage.

      So–I don’t think you can rely on government effort to reduce firearms crime.

    • dduck

      Crickets from both sides of the issue. LMAO

  • jfhanson

    A new voice is clearly needed to counteract Dr. Levine’s POV, I think. Between the bias of his claims and the smug support posted by others, the readers are not displaying significant consideration of the “progun” points for many of Dr. Levine’s claims.

    To begin with, I do level a charge: that what is presented here so far is nothing more than the standard gun control rhetoric and distorted facts. I suspect that Dr. Levine knows that, too.

    For now, I will leave that charge unsupported while I assemble my initial response. I trust Dr. Levine will speak as he wishes to about the claim.

    • dduck

      JFH, I realize that there are other viewpoints.
      Any objections to my proposals? Will it stop any legal purchases? Will it save lives?

    • Bob Munck

      while I assemble my initial response.

      Given that you accuse Dr. Levine of using “standard gun control rhetoric,” I would hope that your response will avoid using standard gun proponent rhetoric. We’ve all heard the NRA’s purported reasons for the need to increase the profitability of their gun manufacturer clients.

      Obviously you’ll also need to avoid smugness.

      • JSpencer

        “Obviously you’ll also need to avoid smugness.”

        🙂 🙂 🙂

      • Brownies girl

        “Obviously you’ll also need to avoid smugness.”

        ohhhhhhhh, lovely comment! WTG! BG

    • schotts

      You are spot on – this was nothing but typical gun control rhetoric.

      • JSpencer

        So when you say, “spot on”, are you talking about a spot on the carpet? Or the spot where yer gon ta make yer final stand agin the libruls who is comin fer yer guns!!!

      • Bob Munck

        nothing but typical gun control rhetoric.

        The Declaration of Independence is nothing but typical freedom rhetoric. Some truths are always true, no matter how many times they’re repeated.

  • AmericanMuscle

    So many lies!
    The AR-15 was not “designed for the military”.
    Background checks are available in all 50 states, for every firearm transaction.
    Australia has had three or four mass shootings since their “confiscation”, not “zero”.
    Smart gun technology is not a solution to an existing problem.
    Per capita “intentional homicides”, America is about half of all countries (about 218 countries), we’re not the “top”, “top ten”, “top 50”, or even “top 100” of “intentional homicide by rate”.

    • Bob Munck

      The AR-15 was not “designed for the military”.

      Citation needed. From what I can find, it really was. The ArmaLite AR-15 development was specifically for the U.S. Army.

      • schotts

        The military does not use semi automatic AR-15s

        • Bob Munck

          military does not use semi automatic AR-15s

          No, they use a full automatic version.

          My understanding is that it’s quite easy to convert an AR-15 to full automatic, but illegal. True?

          • jfhanson

            No, the AR-15 is not readily convertible–it requires noticeable machining for an entirely different trigger subassembly.

          • Bob Munck

            it requires noticeable machining

            The Drop In Auto Sear (DIAS) is a device that is adds an auto sear to an otherwise semi-automatic AR-15 so that when used with M-16 fire control parts including an M-16 carrier produces full auto fire. The DIAS is referred to as a “Drop In” as this piece can be added to an AR-15 without drilling a receiver for a traditional auto sear.

            http://www.quarterbore.com/nfa/dias.html

          • jfhanson

            That is far-and-away the most comprehensive story on the full-auto parts for the M4, etc. that I have seen.

            Perhaps this addition elaborates a bit beyond the implied ease your quote implies–

            “AR15 DROP-IN AUTO SEARS – WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?
            Originaly by Jeff SelectFire@aol.com with updates by Quarterbore
            There are two types of AR15 Drop-In Auto-Sears (DIAS) available; (1)the so called ”legal pre-81” auto sears and (2)the registered auto sear. The “pre-81” sears are commonly advertised in Shotgun News for about $125-$200. The registered and transferable ones are much more difficult to find, and currently (Nov-2003) are priced in the $7500 – 8500 price range. The purpose and function of each type is the same; to convert a semi-automatic AR15 rifle to full automatic. While there is no physical difference between the two, there are enormous legal differences – one is completely legal to own and use, the other is a felony waiting to happen.”

          • Bob Munck

            the other is a felony waiting to happen.

            All guns are felonies waiting to happen.

          • dipstickle

            All people are felonies waiting to happen. Guns don’t commit crimes, people do. Certainly you can do better Mr. Munck.

          • Bob Munck

            Certainly you can do better Mr. Munck.

            jfhanson introduced that metaphor, not I.

      • fishcocktail

        @Bob Munck
        The M16 was designed for the military, the AR15 was designed for civilian use, from what I read.

        • Bob Munck

          from what I read.

          Citation needed. Where did you read that?

          AR-15 Inventor’s Family: This Was Meant to Be a Military Weapon “Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47. … He died long before any mass shootings occurred. But, we do think he would have been horrified and sickened as anyone, if not more by these events.”

          http://time.com/4371452/orlando-shooting-ar-15-military-civilian-family/

          • fishcocktail

            @Bob Munck
            The very first line of the description of M16 says this:
            The M16 rifle, officially designated Rifle, Caliber 5.56 mm, M16, is a United States military adaptation of the Armalite AR-15 rifle.

            Military adaptation gives me the impression that the AR15 was for civilian.
            However, further reading has both descriptions leading to each other, and to give the benefit of the doubt, it does appear the primary design was intended for military.
            My primary concern for argument is that the current weapon itself (semi auto only), is intended for civilian use only.

          • Bob Munck

            My primary concern for argument is that the current weapon itself (semi auto only), is intended for civilian use only.

            It does indeed seem to be intended for killing civilians only. This is not a weapon of choice for hunting pheasants. Maybe peasants.

          • JSpencer

            Exactly right Bob. These guns were designed for one purpose and one purpose only. All the NRA apologists dancing on the heads of pins changes nothing about that.

          • dipstickle

            Intended for sale to civilians. It will kill non-civilians as well.

    • Bob Munck

      Australia has had three or four mass shootings since their “confiscation”, not “zero”.

      Not according to Wikipedia. They list a number of Australian “massacres” since 1996, but none of those in which five or more people died were shootings. Most were arson.

      One exception: the Hunt family, a murder-suicide with four victims and the suicide of the shooter.

      • fishcocktail

        @Bob Munck
        While Australia might use “five or more killed”, the accepted standard is “four or more killed” for the USA. I was unaware that Australia had a different method to determine the description.

        • Bob Munck

          the accepted standard is “four or more killed” for the USA.

          Doesn’t change what I said. No mass shootings in which more than three were killed, except the one guy who shot his wife, three children, and then himself. AmericanMuscle said “three or four mass shootings.” He was wrong.

          • fishcocktail

            @Bob Munck
            If the definition is “four or more killed”, then yes, it changes the outcome. If the definition is “five or more killed”, then your statement stands.
            Either way, the original “no more mass shootings” is taken at a context that shootings of that nature had completely ceased, which they didn’t. But they were also on a decline before the ban was in effect.

          • Bob Munck

            it changes the outcome.

            No, sorry, there were no shootings in Australia after the law was passed in which four people died. There was one with two dead and three with three dead. And, as I mentioned, the Hunt family.

            shootings of that nature had completely ceased, which they didn’t.

            Yeah, they did, under both definitions of mass shootings. Your squirming isn’t getting you anywhere.

    • JSpencer

      “So many lies!”

      Ah yes, using the standard NRA approved definition of “lie”. I’m sure that carries a lot of weight inside the NRA echo chamber. 😉

      • fishcocktail

        @JSpencer
        Everything that AmericanMuscle wrote was true (that I researched). The smart gun part appears more of an opinion, but I agree with it:
        The entire argument behind having a “safer firearm” or a “safe gun”, is to imply that the firearm will only be used by the owner of the firearm, in a manner that is intended; i.e. at a criminal in self-defense, or at a target for practice.
        What everyone (that wants this technology) fails to realize, is that you can’t make the firearm “safer”; its purpose is to fire a bullet when the action of squeezing the trigger has occurred. By implementing this “smart gun technology”, you can only possibly delay the event from happening. If the intention is to allow the firearm to be left out, then you are purposely creating a situation in which there’s a possibility there will be intentional use by an unauthorized person. The weapon itself is not “safe” any more than it’s “unsafe”. The ability for it to be “safe” lies in the action of the person. You can’t expect a firearm to become “safe” by adding a feature to defer human interaction, because, by that definition, the only time it’s “unsafe” is when human interaction has happened!

        • Bob Munck

          Everything that AmericanMuscle wrote was true (that I researched).

          Apparently not.

          A smart gun is one that we’re smart enough not to have in this country.

          • fishcocktail

            What part isn’t true? Other than the (opinion?) part of smart guns, (and your method of counting “mass shootings”) they are all facts.

          • Bob Munck

            (and your method of counting “mass shootings”)

            Squirm, squirm. No mass shootings, no AR-15 designed for civilian use; no facts.

          • AmericanMuscle

            2011 had the “Hectorville siege”, where 3 killed, 3 injured (not a “mass shooting in some standards, but sufficient in others).
            2014 Hunt family murders, 5 killed.
            2014 Sydney siege, 3 killed, 4 wounded.

            So, your claim of “no mass shootings” isn’t entirely honest, albeit a lot less (even though it was already in decline).

          • Bob Munck

            So, your claim of “no mass shootings” isn’t entirely honest,

            Three people dead is not considered a mass shooting. Sorry if you’re disappointed.

            The Hunt family was what psychologists call a Familial Homicide-suicide, an altogether different phenomenon.

          • AmericanMuscle

            I’m not disappointed, but your “fact” of “zero” is wrong. Even if it’s just one.
            Now you want to cite what version of the “phenomenon” it is….
            Face it, of all the arguments others have said, the article has several “gray areas” that could be argued either way.
            I’d rather agree to disagree, it appears you’ll just keep nitpicking. I’m more concerned about finding the root of the problem, than trying to blame guns (or the access to guns) as the problem.

          • JSpencer

            ” I’m more concerned about finding the root of the problem”

            Really? Because it’s no mystery. The root of the problem when it comes to mass shootings is simple. Too many auto feed guns with high cap magazines available too easily to too many people. This isn’t rocket science, not even close.

          • fishcocktail

            Your claim resonates very similar to “more guns=more deaths”, but it’s been independently studied, and it’s not true.
            From “would banning firearms reduce murder and suicide”, under conclusion: “Nevertheless, the bur?
            den of proof rests on the proponents of the more guns equal
            more death and fewer guns equal less death mantra, espe?
            cially since they argue public policy ought to be based on
            that mantra.149
            To bear that burden would at the very least
            require showing that a large number of nations with more
            guns have more death and that nations that have imposed
            stringent gun controls have achieved substantial reductions
            in criminal violence (or suicide). But those correlations are
            not observed when a large number of nations are compared
            across the world. ”

            At the most simple method, your idea of “too many….” means that merely adding a firearm to any situation guarantees that the situation turn deadly. If that were the case, gun shows, police departments, personal armories, military armories, and gun stores would be full of dead bodies, all the time. At it’s most simple breakdown, it all comes down to one thing: people.
            The use of violence to express feelings is usually a result in a lack of education. The problem that people don’t understand, is that there’s only two ways to get a person to “do” anything.. reason and force. I can reason with you, or I can threaten (force) you to. That’s it. Until you accept that it’s the person behind the gun, you’ll always fall short of a solution. Don’t you think your “solution” of increased gun control mantra hasn’t already been tried? It has. But the only people affected by laws, are not the criminals, but the regular citizens. That’s why the NRA fights for every (legal) persons right to own a firearm.
            Many times, the NRA has reluctantly “given in” and allowed compromises. On all but one occasion I can think of, the NRA has never regained any rights once they are “given up”. The AWB of 1994-2004. It didn’t significantly reduce crime/murder/shootings and the primary features of firearms that were banned had nothing to do with it’s lethality. When was the last time you ever heard of someone getting stabbed by the bayonet on a rifle? Vietnam??!
            I’m just as tired as the next guy on seeing violence. But until we get to the root cause, blaming guns and the availability of guns is a dead end. Face it, we’re not getting rid of the guns in the USA, so accept that and move on. Let’s find a real solution, instead of coming up with arbitrary numbers on restrictions for magazines (which do nothing to save lives).

          • dipstickle

            Any active shooter could meet the “mass shooting” criteria without an auto loading weapon or large capacity magazine. The typical revolver would suffice. This focus on weapon technology does not address the problem.
            Why no one wants to address the human side I cannot understand. If you want to go after an industry (one I think is more profitable than manufacturing of firearms for sale to US citizens), I would suggest the entertainment industry. The depiction of violent resolution of conflict has been the bread and butter of Hollywood from the start. The introduction of television into the majority of homes in the fifties seems to correlate with the first mass shootings in the sixties, given ten years for a generation of children to reach maturity.
            Here in California where we have some of the most restrictive gun control in the nation there is one industry exempt from all restriction, that is entertainment. What kind of society have we become when we think of mass murder as entertaining?
            Please also consider average of 500,000+ killings per year since WWII by the US around the world. I find it interesting no one seems to mind our country being the number one exporter of death on the planet. If you think things are bad now, wait until those chickens come home to roost.

          • Bob Munck

            your “fact” of “zero” is wrong

            Read what Levine said in the article; he is correct. You claimed at first it was “three or four;” you were wrong. In fact, all of the points in your first comment are wrong or irrelevant. It’s not picking nits to point that out.

            The root of the problem is guns. It’s that simple.

          • fishcocktail

            Guns are objects, incapable of action without people.
            The problem is people.
            Your logic means that:
            Flies cause garbage
            Spoons make people fat
            Cameras cause pedophiles

            It’s that simple. Try researching “root cause analysis”
            Root cause analysis (RCA) is a method of problem solving used for identifying the root causes of faults or problems.[1] A factor is considered a root cause if removal thereof from the problem-fault-sequence prevents the final undesirable event from recurring; whereas a causal factor is one that affects an event’s outcome, but is not a root cause. Though removing a causal factor can benefit an outcome, it does not prevent its recurrence with certainty.
            Remove guns from people, violence and murder still occur.
            Remove the reason people act in violence and murder, problem solved.

          • dipstickle

            No, it is people.

  • schotts

    There is absolutely nothing moderate about this opinion.

    Australian gun control was very invasive and would flat out be a violation of our Second Amendment Rights in the United States

    The military does not use semi automatic rifles, period.

    We don’t infringe on Constitutional rights – which are HUMAN rights based on beauty contests. Not to mention, the support for/against AWB depends on who polled, when they polled and how they worded the questions. Often, the questions are formed to get the results they want. For example, the term assault weapon is a fabricated term. There is no such thing as a high capacity magazine – why? There is no accepted definition of what high capacity is.

    All types of rifles, including the scary black ones the gun control advocates call “assault weapons” are used in about 3% of murders. The scary black ones are used in less often, about 1%.

    This is a red herring and not going to happen.

    • Bob Munck

      Australian gun control was very invasive and would flat out be a violation of our Second Amendment Rights in the United States

      So in what way has Australia or Australians individually suffered as a result of the law, in the 20 years it has been in force?

      We’ve had a quarter of a million murders during that time, they’ve had five thousand. True, there are a lot fewer of them, but if they’d been killing each other at the rate we do for that period, they would have had about thirteen thousand more. So what did they lose, as the cost of having those 13,,000 humans survive?

      It’s said that “the U.S. Constitution is not a suicide pact.” The NRA thinks that it is, or should be.

  • BlueDevil

    Less than 6% of NRA funding comes from contributions from the gun industry. Over 75% comes from member dues. So the notion that the NRA is some kind of tool of the gun industry is a red herring at best. The NRA is powerful because it has 5 million super committed, single issue voters as members and many other non-member supporters. As far as its lobbying expenditures they are ridiculously small compared to what other lobbies spend. Goldman Sachs alone spends about as much as the NRA does on lobbying and political contributions.

    So the article does not really contain outright lies, but gross distortions of reality and misleading statements. Many of the other claims are equally suspect.

    • JSpencer

      Not so fast pardner…

      https://www.thenation.com/article/does-nra-represent-gun-manufacturers-or-gun-owners/

      In an era of greater transparency we’d get more clarity, even so, the suggestion the NRA in it’s present incarnation is primarily about representing gun owners is incredibly naïve. Now if you said they use gun owners, I’d agree.

      • fishcocktail

        @JSpencer
        The NRA represents ALL gun owners, regardless if the gun owners are paying dues or not. They do this to protect us from eroding, erasing, and blocking the rights we currently have as Americans (in respect to firearms). But let’s be honest, the NRA can’t represent gun owners, if there’s no guns to own. So the interest (for manufacturers) itself might not be directly vested, it is there. I realize that there’s several hundred million firearms out there, but if manufacturing came to a halt, then the number (of firearms) won’t increase with population, it will decrease.

        • Slamfu

          I am a gun owner and the lunatics at the NRA absolutely do not represent me.

          • AmericanMuscle

            I think what he means is that the NRA represents the lowest common denominator in regards to restricting rights;
            Like if 10 people were asked what is a fair restriction for magazines, and eight said “10”, one said “15” and the other said “no limit”, then to represent all 10 people, they would have to fight for “no limit”, since if they only fought for the “10 round” people, they would be eliminating the remaining two people (they would not be representing those two people).
            Since they fight for everyone’s right, it seems that they should fight for the least restrictive.
            This makes sense to me.

          • Bob Munck

            Since they fight for everyone’s right, it seems that they should fight for the least restrictive.

            Ah, so that’s the logic that the NRA is using. No wonder. It’s what academic logicians put into a special category: Faulty Logic. Also called Deeply Flawed.

            As far as magazine size goes, we don’t have popular votes on Constitutional matters. That’s the reason we have a Constitution. Magazine sizes must be determined by the intent of the Founders at the time they wrote the Bill of Rights: single-shot, muzzle-load flintlocks. We don’ need no steenkin’ magazines.

          • fishcocktail

            Why are you typing on a computer? The founding fathers never intended for such “high capacity, fully automatic, accurate typing machines, capable of spraying words well beyond their visual distance”…
            Talk about deeply flawed…

          • Bob Munck

            Talk about deeply flawed

            Where are computers mentioned in the Constitution?

            The Founders did know about printing presses; they had Ben Franklin right there in their midst.

          • JSpencer

            Same here Slam. I’ve owned and used guns since before the NRA became a cult, and probably know more about firearms and ballistics than the vast majority of NRA apologists as well. They do NOT represent me or most of the gun owners I know. Most of what they do is recruit wannabes, run interference for the gun lobby, and make everyone else shake their heads.

    • Bob Munck

      Over 75% [of NRA funding] comes from member dues.

      The NRA’s tax filings say it’s 40 – 55%. https://www.quora.com/Where-does-funding-for-the-National-Rifle-Association-NRA-come-from
      Their membership figure is also quite suspect.

  • dipstickle

    I cannot think of another nation that has not been attacked or invaded in the last 200 years. Only the USA seems to hold that unique distinction ( but please correct me if I am mistaken ).
    Might the proliferation of firearms in this nation have something to do with this?

    • Bob Munck

      I cannot think of another nation that has not been attacked or invaded in the last 200 years.

      I don’t believe that Switzerland has been invaded since they invaded France in 1815. Of course, they don’t have the luxury of many thousands of miles of ocean on either side. Canada has the same protection, and I don’t think anyone has invaded them since we did in 1812. You can’t really count John Candy’s invasion in 1995.

      Might the proliferation of firearms in this nation have something to do with this?

      No. The 70,000 nuclear bombs we’ve built and the 10,000 we still have are rather more persuasive.

      • dipstickle:

        Might the proliferation of firearms in this nation have something to do with this?

        “this” being not having been attacked or invaded in the last 200 years. (although we have been attacked, but not invaded)

        Robert Munck:

        No. The 70,000 nuclear bombs we’ve built and the 10,000 we still have are rather more persuasive.

        I can only add to that, “Has fishtickle ever heard of the U.S. military, the best and most powerful force on the planet?”

        Admire your patience, Bob.

        To me, this comment would have been the straw that broke the NRA’s back.

        • dipstickle

          Shame I am not a member. Never have been..

          As far as the Us military is concerned, calling it defense doesn’t necessarily make it so. Seems a more offensively directed force for the last decade or so.

          And please, it’s Dipstickle, not fish tickle.

    • Am I the only one who thinks the Japanese attacks (and invasions) of Hawaii, Alaska, Midway, Philippines, Guam et.al. should count as invasions?

      • Merriam-Webster:

        Definition of invasion
        1
        : an act of invading; especially : incursion of an army for conquest or plunder
        2
        : the incoming or spread of something usually hurtful

        Cambridge Dicionary:

        invasion
        noun [ C ] US ? /?n?ve?·??n/
        ?
        the act of entering a place by force, often in large numbers:
        the invasion of the Normandy coast on D-day

        • Added:
          Japan did invade and hold two of the outer Aleutian Islands, Attu and Kiska, Alaska.

          • Final add, for clarity:

            Guam was (during WWII ) and is a U.S. territory.

            The Philippines was a (US) Commonwealth

            Guam was and is a US Territory/Possession

            Wake Island was and is an (unorganized) U.S. Territory

            Whether their invasion during WW II was an invasion of the United States is debatable.

          • Bob Munck

            Japan did invade and hold two of the outer Aleutian Islands,

            They also dropped about 900 incendiary and anti-personnel bombs all over the western United States, killing six civilians (a (pregnant) woman and five young teenagers). They launched 9,300 30-foot-diameter hydrogen balloons from Japan into the jet stream. About 900 of them made it to the US mainland, every state west of the Mississippi (shades of Man in the High Castle). Canada and Mexico were also bombed.

            Btw, the Germans sent a team ashore from a U-Boat in Newfoundland, not realizing it was occupied by Newfies. They set up a weather station. A lot of strange s… stuff happened in WWII.

    • Slamfu

      I cannot think of another nation that has not been attacked or invaded in the last 200 years.

      Pretty sure Pearl Harbor counts as an attack. And as far as the infrequency of them, I’d attribute that more to there being huge oceans on either side of us and no serious military competition in our hemisphere, and strong navy as causes for it rather than civilian firearm ownership.

      • The Ohioan

        Somebody has been watching “Red Dawn” and “V” too many times, again. Perhaps a vacation in the Ukraine, where a real subversive invasion can be observed, would help.

        • Bob Munck

          Somebody has been watching “Red Dawn” and “V” too many times, again.

          The one with the lizards yelling “Wolverines!” (Or was it the other way around?)

          • The Ohioan

            High school mascot was Wolverine, and “V for Vendetta”, though the lizard one could apply as well. All three cater to the fantasy of Joe six-pack subverting an invasion through using his keen ingenuity and his foresight in storing enough weapons and ammo for just such a happenstance.

            In the 1950’s it was always a professor and a pretty girl that stymied the alien invaders, but science is de trop, now.

          • KP

            < < In the 1950’s it was always a professor and a pretty girl that stymied the alien invaders, but science is de trop, now. >>

            One of the better things I have ever read on a blog.

          • The Ohioan

            LOL Thanks, but maybe you should get out more. 🙂

            I read everything at booman, but seldom comment because everyone is so much more knowledgeable than I am.

          • KP

            The post at Booman about Aleppo is _golden_.

            Smart peeps!

            I think I served my community equally as well when I was eighteen years old working off the back of a garbage truck as I did during the years from 26 to 56, which followed four years at university and the four years in graduate school to the tune of $300,000 of debt in today’s dollar.

            That garbage truck work was essential on a local level.

            Last five years … I need to get out more 🙂

          • dipstickle

            I don’t watch Hollywood produced movies.. Too damn violent. That’s what we need to ban, violence in the media.

            But seriously, no one thinks 350,000,000 weapons a deterrent?

          • Bob Munck

            no one thinks 350,000,000 weapons a deterrent?

            Given the rate at which gun nuts shoot themselves, each other, family members, and anyone near them, all those guns in their hands might be seen as a positive factor by potential invaders.

          • dipstickle

            Ok, we know what Bob thinks. Anyone else?

          • I happen to think that any invading military force that tried (initially) to go after L.A. or NYC would need so many divisions to take and occupy the places that it would give the US decades to prepare a counter-strike.

          • Bob Munck

            any invading military force… would need so many divisions

            Just finding parking would be an absolute horror show for them.

          • dduck

            RPC, Easy as all hell. First you explode an Electro Magnetic Pulse, EMP, over Manhattan. Everything would come to a halt, no need to occupy anything. All those guns would mean nothing, they are just for killing your neighbors and an occasional four-footed animal.

          • Bob Munck

            Electro Magnetic Pulse, EMP, … Everything would come to a halt

            Except for those of us who comment from inside a Faraday Cage. I’d troll them back across the ocean, you betcha.

          • dduck

            I hope you also have one around your car and the ATM/checkout terminals at your favorite 7-Eleven. 🙂

          • Bob Munck

            around your car

            My car IS a Faraday Cage. And as far as cash goes, I’ll just use the metric ton of palladium I’ve had in the basement since the first cold fusion announcement.

          • dduck

            Only a ton. How sad.

          • The Ohioan

            Bob M beat me to it. 350 million weapons in the hands of not-that-well-trained and fantasy filled gun nuts are a bigger danger to themselves, family, and friends than to any invaders – and that would be especially true in the event of an invasion.

            http://www.dailykos.com/news/GunFail Even if you read just this year’s posts, you will see that danger played out incessantly’; and there are several years worth of reporting there.

            Look for the roman numerals; he’s up to 193 – CXCIII – and you will see how many innocents are killed and injured every day.

            In addition, 350 million firearms can only be used one at a time by the ??? thousand that have access to them.

          • dipstickle

            Why do you assume owners of firearms are “not that well trained and fantasy filled gun nuts”? Do you have some experience with firearm training? Fantasy? Nuts?
            Yes I find that description offensive, as I am sure you intended it. It seems to me that only a troll would need such insulting rhetoric. Anyone on their game would have no need for insults.
            I have spent hundreds of hours training to use my weapons.
            I harbor no fantasy, and I am not a “nut”. You and Bobby seem to be one trick ponies.

          • I can assure you, dipstick, The Ohioan is no troll.

            Unlike those who are here today and gone tomorrow when their fixation feathers are ruffled, The Ohioan has been contributing reason, logic and insight to The Moderate Voice for years.

            Unlike the obsessive views of those trolls who can only focus on one issue and whose comments are only designed to prove how right they are and how wrong everyone else is, The Ohioan’s comments are fair and balanced (unlike your favorite entertainment channel) and welcomed and appreciated by all, including by those who disagree with The Ohioan.

            Stronger message to follow, if necessary

          • The Ohioan

            Much appreciated, Dorian. 🙂

          • The Ohioan

            @ dipstickle

            I think many owners, (not all – including you as you report you have spent hundreds of hours in training. Are you, perhaps, retired?), are not well trained, otherwise the hundreds of accidents (and those are only the ones reported) listed in the link I posted wouldn’t occur. Many are certainly not trained as the police and military personnel are to handle weapons in a safe manner whether in a military or a civilian situation.

            I think many are fantasy filled because they think they can withstand tanks, airplanes, and bombardment from ships with their puny weapons; and because they think the United States government is their enemy, all while paying taxes to support that government and accepting the benefits of that government’s spending to keep them safe, healthy, and able to travel to their work conveniently.

            I think many are gun nuts because they use their computers to show up at any website that has a discussion about “guns” going on and offer the NRA talking points without being able to sustain a coherent conversation about what laws should be changed. Nor will they look at the linked articles I listed above. Did you look at them? The accidents are appalling and completely unnecessary for responsible gun owners.

            I consider my description fairly accurate and find their actions as offensive as some may find my words – though much more deadly.

            To answer the rest of your questions; I have only second hand experience with firearm training. We often read of fantasy in articles reporting information contained in other websites – nuts fall into that category as well.

            Finally, using the diminutive of a person’s name is …. adolescent, though some commenters here have also fallen into that error on occasion.

          • dipstickle

            Thank you both.. But for the sake of civil discussion, I offer to never use the diminutive of anyone’s name if you agree to drop the nuts.

          • dduck

            Keep dreaming dip.

          • The Ohioan

            dip Tell you what; you assure me you’ve read all the GunFAIL stories at daily kos, (all of them), and I’ll refrain from using the term “gun nuts”. Deal?

  • Bob Munck

    It’s ironic that the pro-gun people insist they need guns to defend themselves, yet cannot defend their own opinions in gun discussions.

  • KP

    Too funny.

    I don’t know much about weapons. I got me some brass knuckles from my grandpa who came over on the boat from Ireland that he had from the 1920s. I hear they are illegal. Hmph.

    My dad gave me a WWII Japanese bolt action rifle. I need to restore that.

    I _never_ considered purchasing a handgun until people started telling me I shouldn’t.

    I don’t like authority.

    • Bob Munck

      I _never_ considered purchasing a handgun until people started telling me I shouldn’t.

      So you began ignoring traffic laws upon seeing your first STOP sign?

      • KP

        I have rolled through a four way in the back country where S2 meets 78 in the Anzo Borrego Desert, but it was on my bike and I could see in all directions for twenty five miles.

        • Bob Munck

          I have rolled through a four way in the back country

          If Hillary Clinton did that, there would be a week of media headlines, three Senate investigations, and calls to “Lock her up.”

          • KP

            She doesn’t drive or ride. And there no way she is going to Ocotillo, CA.

          • dduck

            OK, I’ll come clean also: 1) I tore that warning label off our last mattress
            2) I jaywalk all the time in midtown. If I didn’t I would not get anywhere through the gridlock
            3) I forget to measure for the correct temperature when I serve my Two Buck Chuck.

          • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

            that Bob was truly funny. And true.

  • KP

    I am sure if we talked eye top eye you would be more convincing. Selling crappy spliffs from home, no doubt.

  • JSpencer

    Anyone else notice how any discussion of guns brings people out of the woodwork who never show for discussion of ANY other issue? Talk about a narrow focus. It’s like a religion to these folks.

    • Bob Munck

      brings people out of the woodwork

      That does imply that they’re lurking around the rest of the time, reading or at least skimming the other articles. That can only be doing them some good.

      • JSpencer

        “That can only be doing them some good.”

        Osmosis! 😉

      • dipstickle

        Not at all, Bob. I use auto-lurk. It alerts me to posting of opinions that I disagree with. It does me no good at all.

        • SteveK

          I use auto-lurk. It alerts me to posting of opinions that I disagree with.

          Since you use tools to help you look for a fights and wandering the web looking for fights is the very definition of a troll it would appear that you’re a troll… Thanks for the heads up.

          • dipstickle

            I’m a troll because I use Google Alerts? Who said anything about looking for fights? Reading more into it than is there Steve.

    • fishcocktail

      Maybe because nobody is attacking any of the other Constitutional Amendments with such force as they are the 2nd?
      I would gladly fight to protect the other amendments (minus the contradictory ones), if they were also attacked.
      It’s a good thing people do “come out of the woodwork”; it’s called speaking up when there’s a problem.

      • Bob Munck

        Maybe because nobody is attacking any of the other Constitutional Amendments with such force as they are the 2nd?

        So you’ve missed my many long, hysterical rants in favor of having troops quartered in the homes of Republicans?

        “come out of the woodwork”; it’s called speaking up when there’s a problem.

        If you participated more in other discussions, you might be better at arguing your points in this one.

  • dduck

    Nuclear weapons are just objects as are the delivery devices whether single, manual, multiple or automatic (doomsday machine). Humans are glorified apes and can’t resist slinging any thing available at each other. That being said and since there is no real restriction, except for some scraps of paper, all nations should have as many nukes as they wish, unless there is a missing commandments, or other ancient religious restriction.

    • Bob Munck

      Humans are glorified apes

      Your adjective is questionable.

      • dduck

        So is my logic, since one cannot order a firearm through a delivery service, even if you could afford it, or4 make a run ti a neighboring state wit lax purchase laws and/or swap meets. And as you get back to your home state in a car you are licensed to operate because you showed a proficiency according to state laws and have a valid license document, you might just squirrel away or sell those guns. Hopefully, you won’t leave the loaded firearm too near to a two-year old toddler, cause darn it, you really like grandma.

      • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

        that was funny bob. Thanks

