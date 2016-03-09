donald_trump_fox_news (2)

WASHINGTON — For nine months, Republican leaders refused to take on Donald Trump when it would have done some good. Now that it may be too late, they’re blaming their own failures on the media.

“The media’s pumping him up,” Marco Rubio complained. The Republican presidential candidate alleged that there’s a “weird bias here in the media rooting for Donald Trump because they know he’s the easiest Republican to beat.”

Ted Cruz agrees that the media have given Trump “hundreds of millions of dollars of free advertising,” a “massive in-kind contribution” that “helped create this phenomenon.” He even alleges that media outlets are holding exposes on Trump until he secures the nomination.

Complaining about the media is an easy applause line for conservatives, and the news business no doubt deserves some blame for Trump’s rise. But if Cruz, Rubio and other GOP leaders are looking for the real culprits, they should start with themselves.

Upset about the volume of coverage Trump has received? You might as well complain about the weather. News outlets (and their customers) love conflict: If it bleeds, it leads. If GOP rivals had taken on Trump early in the race, they would have received coverage, too. But they ignored him, hoping he would disappear, and so Trump had the cameras to himself for his outrages.

Coverage volume, meanwhile, is not necessarily a measure of success. Trump got 93 percent of coverage in the past 30 days, according to the LexisNexis Presidential Campaign Tracker. But on the Democratic side, Bernie Sanders got a virtually identical 92 percent.

Also, it’s worth noting that all the issues Cruz and Rubio now bring up — bankruptcies, Trump University, his bigoted remarks, his autocratic instincts — were covered by the press long ago. But Trump’s rivals declined to attack him.

Recall the very first debate, when Fox News’ Megyn Kelly led off with a question noting that Trump has called women “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals.” Trump’s rivals were at most mildly critical of his misogyny.

Or think back to another early debate, when CNBC’s John Harwood opened by challenging Trump’s preposterous promises and asking: “Is this a comic-book version of a presidential campaign?” Trump’s rivals joined him in denouncing the moderators for being too tough.

Looking back through my own coverage, I see a long list of unanswered pleas for the other GOP candidates to take on Trump. On Aug. 27, for example, I lamented the lack of backbone and the “virtual silence” of others in the field in reaction to Trump’s offenses. On Sept. 16, I pleaded for other GOP candidates to respond “quickly and consistently” to Trump’s bullying, and four days later I argued that if his rivals “take him on consistently and jointly … Trump’s moment will end.”

But they didn’t. By Nov. 24, I despaired that “Trump gets ever more base in his bigotry — and yet, with few and intermittent exceptions, rival candidates, party leaders and GOP lawmakers decline to call him out. So he continues to rise.”

Certainly, there’s a case to be made that the media — namely, Fox News — created Trump as a political figure (BEG ITAL)before(END ITAL) his candidacy. Beginning in 2011, Trump had a weekly segment on Fox’s morning show. The liberal watchdog group Media Matters calculates that Trump was on Fox’s evening and prime-time programs and Fox News Sunday 48 times between January 2013 and April 2015.

There’s no question Trump’s run has been good for ratings and readership. But while this creates an incentive to cover Trump, it hasn’t translated to favorable coverage. The LexisNexis tracker finds that 7 percent of the coverage of Republicans has been negative over the past 30 days, 11 percent positive and the rest neutral — virtually identical to the proportions for Democrats.

The bigger problem among journalists covering Trump is the moral neutrality in the reporting. News organizations apply to him the same type of horse-race reporting that they do to conventional candidates. Trump’s moves are often described as “brilliant.” But while it may be tactically brilliant of him to, say, propose a ban on Muslims entering the United States, it’s also deplorable. News organizations fear that making such judgments would compromise their impartiality.

But that’s a small flaw compared with the chronic unwillingness of Republican leaders, and particularly Trump’s rivals, to take him on. Had they done so earlier, journalists would have followed their cues, and coverage would have been different. To blame the news media now for the GOP leaders’ own failings compounds their cowardice.

Follow Dana Milbank on Twitter, @Milbank (c) 2016, Washington Post Writers Group

Dana Milbank, Washington Post Columnist

  • Wrong timeframe, but you are right…we should not blame the media for the past 6 months.
    However, conservative talk radio and Fox News ARE to blame for what is happening right now. They have been preaching a hate and ignorance for years.

    They lost control of the tea party and now they have lost control over the entire party.

    • Slamfu

      Couple things. First, while I’m not going to say that the media is solely to blame for Trump, they aren’t innocent either. There used to be a bit of professional journalism to these things. It wasn’t solely about ratings, and I think there has been a huge shift in that in the last 10 years, with this election cycle breaking some new ground. There were literally cases of major cable networks stopping normal programming to have “breaking news” that turned out to be just some random musing in front of cameras that Trump was doing. The flip side of that of course is that is what the people want apparently. They are feeding a demand we give them. And that demand is a mirror held up showing that people really want to see some slap fights and conflict a la Reality TV. That part does make me a sad panda.

      And I was shocked to hear that the Lexis Nexus tracker shows Sanders getting 92% coverage on the Dem side? Is there a link to that because that just seems off. Also, what is the ration on GOP to Dem coverage on those networks? When I have gone to the FOX/CNN/MSNBC sites or more rarely tuned in on TV, seems that you are almost guaranteed to see Trump dominating things before anything else.

      • KP

        My view is anecdotal from someone who tunes in to bits of MSNBC/CNN/FOX is that MSNBC gives the most air time to Trump, then CNN, then FOX.

        I assume that is because the cable shows with the lowest ratings are looking hardest for ratings. This is most obvious in the evening where somebody like Chris Matthews’ show was getting bumped at 7pm eastern and 4pm pacific but O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly were not and hour or two later. Recall, MHP (I never saw her show) says she was bumped for weeks on end.

        Like I said, that is anecdotal. Perhaps Trump speaks most often earlier in the afternoon and evening. Note, Matthews has mostly stopped getting bumped.

        For sure, the three have saved Trump multi-millions with all the free coverage.

  • dduck

    So there’s Trump, speaking for it seems an hour about his victory in Michigan on Fox. OK, I just switch to more liberal CNN to escape. Nope, same amount of time and no commercials. Please tell me again that the cable media hasn’t provided the electricity to the bolts on the neck of Trump. Did Hillary get as much time, I doubt it.

    • KP

      Hillary spoke at the same time as Trump’s hour. Nobody switched to her this time but in fairness, I think her battle in Michigan had not been called yet.

  • Markus1

    If only the Republican Party could win favor with Rush Limbaugh who has the largest listenership on radio since 1991 then the GOP would be able to get a break with the media. As we all know, the other candidates for the nomination have been assiduous in avoiding emotional appeals to religion and national jingoism and have emphasized the complexities and shades of gray that characterize the world. Sen. Rubio, who is mentioned early in this article, is a fine example of someone who harded very hard at his job of being a Senator and building a portfolio of solid legislative accomplishments . Sen. Cruz while personally being deeply religious has not been flaunting this. All of the candidates deserve credit for being willing to have moderators willing to ask hardball questions during the debates.
    Actually, I think that there is plenty of discredit to be spread around both the media and the parties, yes both parties. We, voters and citizens, must be very careful in our choices this November

  • JSpencer

    “News organizations fear that making such judgments would compromise their impartiality. But that’s a small flaw compared with the chronic unwillingness of Republican leaders, and particularly Trump’s rivals, to take him on.”

    I would hardly call the chronic fear of making judgments a “small flaw”. I think it’s a huge flaw, and one that wouldn’t have been tolerated in an earlier era. Where is the spine? Where is the sense of responsibility? The 4th estate might as well be dead. As for the republican “leaders”, they are even worse. A plague on both their houses.

  • The Ohioan

    LOL The media gives Trump more cable, print, and radio time than any other candidate because ratings, and then they complain because no Republican pol can make a dent in his armour. It won’t be their fault when no Democratic pol can stop the train, either. The wailing and gnashing of teeth is going to be absolutely deafening.

