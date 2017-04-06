Dear Democrats: What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. That is the lesson to be learned from the decision by Senate Republicans to “go nuclear” when it comes to the confirmation of nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court.

From CBS News: “Senate Republicans successfully invoked the so-called “nuclear option” Thursday, eliminating the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. This clears the way for President Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to be confirmed as an associate justice to the high court.”

Regarding the GOP use of the nuclear option, The Hill quotes Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer as saying, “When a nominee doesn’t get enough votes for confirmation the answer is not to change the rules, it’s to change the nominee.”

It would be reasonable to ask Senator Schumer if he said the same thing to Harry Reid when the latter was the Senate Majority Leader and used the nuclear option. Fox News reports, “McConnell’s predecessor as Senate majority leader Harry Reid, now retired, took the first step down the “nuclear” road by lowering the threshold for other nominees in 2013.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reminded Senate Democrats that the latter supported the nuclear option when they were in control of the U.S. Senate: “So let me say this to my Democratic colleagues: If you truly cannot support the nomination of this eminently qualified nominee, then at least allow the bipartisan majority of the Senate that supports Gorsuch to take an up-or-down vote. You already deployed the nuclear option in 2013. Don’t trigger it again in 2017.”

From Real Clear Politics: “McConnell also argued that he was simply completing the precedent Democrats set when they changed the rules of the Senate for all executive positions and lower court nominations – though Democrats left Supreme Court nominations unchanged.”

Senate Democrats need to be reminded of an old saying: Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.

