Skittles

by Clay Jones

I almost drew a Skittles cartoon last night but I wanted to see how much news coverage it received today. It received a LOT. One of my best friends and fellow cartoonist tagged me on Facebook baiting me to draw a Skittles cartoon. I almost passed but I couldn’t resist.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme on Twitter (say no to memes, people) which posted a picture of Skittles, and asked “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful?” First off, I wouldn’t eat any because I don’t like Skittles. They taste like a rainbow-covered ass. Second, Junior was using this argument to refuse Syrian refugees from entering our nation. Junior, people are not candy. The child famously photographed in the ambulance after a bombing in Aleppo is not to be equated with candy. The child who washed up dead on a beach in Greece is not to be equated with candy.

Even the Wrigley Company which owns Skittles was disturbed by the failed analogy and they rebuked Junior by telling him refugees are not to be equated with candy.

Trump has proven himself to be hateful and heartless. He’s raised his children to share his world outlook. Junior is a spoiled-rich frat boy with an executive position handed to him by his father. Last week Junior said the media has been Clinton’s “number one surrogate,” letting her slide “on every indiscrepancy, on every lie, on every DNC game trying to get Bernie Sanders out” of the way. He added, “If Republicans were doing that, they’d be warming up the gas chamber right now.” These are terrible people, Junior specifically.

The analogy also fails as you have a very slim chance of being killed by a refugee. You have a better chance of being struck by lightning, bitten by a shark, or Donald Trump contributing to a charitable cause out of his own pocket.

With the extremely low odds of being killed by a refugee a bowl of Skittles doesn’t cut it. You would need three Olympic-sized swimming pools full of Skittles with three of them being poisonous to accurately compare it to the odds of being killed by a refugee. Taste that rainbow.

I’m sure the analogy will work with Trump supporters. We already know they’re racist and low-informed. It’s not like they need facts to support their candidate. Skittles’ slogan is “taste the rainbow.” Trump and his people are afraid of rainbows.

Here’s a piece of irony for you: The photograph of the Skittles used without permission in the tasteless meme was taken…wait for it….by a refugee.

Click here for reuse options!