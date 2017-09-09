Al Franken published a book in the 1990s before he became a United States Senator titled “Rush Limbaugh Is A Big Fat Idiot.” I’ll give that title a “ditto.”

Limbaugh is well-known for being a provocative flame thrower and pusher of absurdity in his attempts to take down liberalism. But, he’s gone beyond just being a national jerk throughout his career. Limbaugh was fake news before “fake news” was a term. Before the Donald Trump era, we just referred to what Limbaugh did as “bullshit.”

A couple days ago, Limbaugh floated the theory that hurricanes are hyped by the media to “advance this climate change agenda.” Limbaugh believes hurricanes are never as bad as predicted and that the media is only providing non-stop coverage to scare you into purchasing bottles of water and other supplies from local retailers. Limbaugh said there was a “symbiotic relationship between retailers and local media, and it’s related to money.”

On his show, Limbaugh said “The local media … reports in such a way as to create the panic way far out, which sends people into these stores to fill up with water and to fill up with batteries, and it becomes a never-ending repeated cycle,” he said. “And the two coexist. So the media benefits with the panic with increased eyeballs, and the retailers benefit from the panic with increased sales, and the TV companies benefit because they’re getting advertising dollars from the businesses that are seeing all this attention from customers.”

I made a post on social media about Limbaugh’s stupid comment, but I didn’t plan to draw a cartoon on it. And then, Limbaugh announced he’s evacuating Florida. Rush said, “May as well announce this. I’m not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” he said on his Thursday radio show. “We’ll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown.”

I don’t know what unknown parts Rush will be airing his show from, but I’m pretty sure his head will be in its usual location, which is up his lying ass.

Rush has put his idiotic viewers’, who he refers to as “dittoheads,” lives in danger. Rush doesn’t want them to trust meteorologists and other scientists, even if they’re in danger…but Rush will ignore his own advice and yank his fat ass out of his Palm Beach home. Rush’s disregard for his listeners illustrates just how important they are to him.

I have a theory about advertisers. Every company that advertises on Rush’s show has supported him calling women “feminazis,” “sluts,” and “prostitutes.” Now, they’re financially supporting his putting lives in danger. Maybe, they shouldn’t be pulling their support because Rush is a disgusting, racist, misogynistic, crude, ass—- who lies a lot. They should pull their advertising because he’s a public safety hazard.

When Rush Limbaugh tells his viewers not to sweat a category five hurricane, he is putting their lives in danger. If you listen to Rush, tell me if Katrina, Sandy, and Harvey weren’t as bad as predicted…or if they were worse. Do you wanna gamble with your life on the science of a guy who doesn’t understand how ice melts?

Is Rush Limbaugh a big fat idiot? Ditto.

You can contact Clay Jones at clayjonz@gmail.com

Click here for reuse options!