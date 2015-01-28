Republish
shutterstock_236454643The recent violence against those who had satirized religion and particularly Islam, perpetrated by a small group of Muslim terrorists, does not necessarily mean that Islamic ideas are incompatible with democracy. Or does it? Though a number of Muslims in France marched in solidarity with the supporters of Charlie Hebdo and denounced the attacks and murders that had occurred, many other French Muslims in interviews said that the killings of those who made fun of the Prophet Muhammad were justified. And there were furious demonstrations throughout the Muslim world supporting those who had upheld the honor of Islam against the blasphemous cartoonists. Of course, this was not the first time that freedom of expression had been challenged by Muslims and one must wonder whether Islam and democracy can coexist in the same nation.

In 2013, there was a survey of the viewpoints of 38,000 Muslims in 39 countries by the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life. A brief summary of the results follow.

Over three quarters of Muslims in South Asia and more than half in the Middle East and North Africa favored death for apostates (those who renounce Islam or practice it differently) and approved cutting off the hands of thieves. The overwhelming majority of Muslims in all Islamic states desired Sharia (Islamic religious law) for the official legal system. Large majorities of Muslims also believed that women must always obey their husbands and only a minority thought women should be permitted to divorce. Belief in God was felt to be a prerequisite for being a moral person, and immoral conduct included sex before marriage, drinking alcohol, and homosexuality. Western pop culture and media offerings were considered threats to morality in Islamic nations.

Though a majority of Muslims denounced suicide bombings, considerable minorities in all Islamic countries said it was justified in certain circumstances. And though most Muslims favored a democratic system of government, they wanted religious leaders to have a hand in shaping government policy. When asked to choose between democracy and a strong leader, just 55 percent opted for democracy in the Middle East and North Africa and only 45 percent in South Asia. A large proportion of Muslims found there was a conflict between Islam and modern society, as well as Islam and science.

Examining how Muslim democracies have fared does not provide support for the idea that Islam and democracy are compatible. Pakistan is currently a disaster with corruption running rife, Islamic terrorists battling the military, Baluchistan trying to secede, the justice system in thrall to the affluent and politically connected, Sunni extremists murdering Shiites and other minorities, and intermittent military takeovers since independence almost seventy years ago. Iraq and Afghan democracies installed by American force of arms are both kleptocracies with corruption present in every facet of life. Ethnic and religious conflicts are raging even as the governments wage war against Islamic extremists. The Iraqi army disintegrated under attack by ISIS, their leaders inept political appointees instead of military men. Survival of democracy after Western military and economic support stops is questionable in both countries.

Turkey has evolved from a democratic state into an Islamist autocracy, with President Erdogan controlling the media and removing any independent voices from the judiciary, the police and the army. Though he and his family have been accused of corrupt activities, there are no prosecutors or judges free to investigate them. And Erdogan has defined women’s roles in Islamist terms after they had unlimited opportunities in the previous secular democracy. A Kurdish insurrection continues in the east.

Malaysia is a multi-ethnic state with Chinese and Indian minorities in addition to the Muslim Malays. The ruling party has remained in power after losing the last election, as rural Islamic areas have more voting power than the cities where the opposition is concentrated. The opposition leader was previously imprisoned on trumped up charges of sodomy and corruption until he was released by the Supreme Court. Freedom of expression is a myth, the media unable to criticize government ministers under the threat of suspension. Preference is given by law to the Muslim Malays in education, housing, employment, bank loans, and so forth, democracy practiced in name only.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a theocratic state controlled by the Ayatollah Khamenei and the religious authorities. Candidates for office must first be vetted by clerics before being allowed to run and government policy must be approved by the Supreme Leader Khamenei. There is no freedom of speech or expression and appropriate dress and conduct by women are enforced by the morality police. In no way can Iran be considered a democracy.

Indonesia is the largest Islamic democracy with free elections only since 1999. Corruption is endemic with the establishment reluctant to back the systemic changes necessary to reduce profiteering and fraud. Attacks on minority religious groups by extremists occur intermittently with Christian churches forced to close in spite of laws that protect freedom of worship. Though there was a peaceful transition in the presidential election last year, there are extensive problems facing the government and its ability to transform the nation remains in question.

Thus it can be seen that in the attitudes and beliefs of adherents to Islam, Western concepts of democracy with freedom of expression and gender equality are not acceptable. In the Islamic states that are nominally democracies, democratic freedoms and practices are not being followed. Democracy and Islam appear to be ideologies at odds.

Resurrecting Democracy

www.robertlevinebooks.com

Image by Shutterstock

ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist
  • This is an interesting question. The two would seem to be antithetical to one another given the conditions you list around the world. Looking deeper, Islam seems to require conformity while democracy protects rights to diversity and dissent.

    I think socio-economic factors play a role as well. Most of the Muslim countries you list are historically poor and uneducated while modern democracy has been championed by relatively affluent, well-educated, post-Enlightenment people.

    This goes back to Huntington’s “clash of civilizations” theory for post-Cold War conflict.

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clash_of_Civilizations

    There is a map in that article that is an interesting addition to this discussion. It shows that most of the Muslim world is composed of north Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. These lands were historically spoils of conflict between colonial European powers. That history of exploitation can not be a soothing influence in the dealings between relatively recent independent Muslim states and the democratic West.

  • clem_clone

    When attempting to answer the question of whether Islam and democracy are compatible, I consider it a logic error to base one’s conclusion on statistics of what Muslims believe, or the attributes of nations that are majority Muslim or that are governed under Islamic law. You might know a number of Jews that eat bacon, but this does not mean that Judaism allows eating pork. If we want to look at Islam and its compatibility with liberal democracy, we should look at its doctrines.

    This gets complicated, because it involves both the Qur’an and Hadith, and there are different sets of Hadith for Sunni and Shia. The safest bet is to see what can be gleaned from the Qur’an, as this is common to all sects of Islam. Volumes could be written about this, but let’s look at one property of liberal democracy that I think we all agree is essential: gender equality. What does the Qur’an say about this?

    Qur’an 4:34 says (tr: Aisha Bewley):
    4:34 “Men have charge of women because Allah has preferred the one above the other and because they spend their wealth on them. Right-acting women are obedient, safeguarding their husbands’ interests in their absence as Allah has guarded them. If there are women whose disobedience you fear, you may admonish them, refuse to sleep with them, and then beat them. But if they obey you, do not look for a way to punish them. Allah is All-High, Most Great.”

    So we have explicit gender inequality, and sanction of violence against women.

    What about interpretation to allow glossing over such matters? The Qur’an, according to its own contents, is considered to be the direct word of Allah, in Arabic, as communicated to Muhammad through the angel Gabriel. As such, it can be considered a transcription, while one might consider other religious texts as narrations. This makes interpretation of the Qur’an problematic and potentially blasphemous.

    I’ve just touched on one topic here. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

    • adelinesdad

      There are passages expressing the superiority of men in the bible too, but we aren’t questioning whether Christianity is compatible with democracy. I think it’s better to evaluate the values of a religion based on the practices and views of those who adhere to it, as this post attempts to. It’s not my place to say whether adherents are correctly practicing their religion, especially when it is not mine.

      And while sacred texts aren’t likely to change, the practices and views of adherents can.

    • Slamfu

      “The safest bet is to see what can be gleaned from the Qur’an”

      I have found that is actually not very helpful. The Qur’an, like most holy books, has a passage in it to say whatever you want to say. That’s what makes it useful for steering your flock whichever direction you want them to go. The Bible is the same way. The real question is what parts of the holy book do the men in charge want to emphasize? What is motivating those guys? That is who decides what Islam is or isn’t. Look at the leaders, look at their actions and their words.

      • clem_clone

        Thre’s a lot of contradictions in the Qur’an, but Islam itself has an established way of dealing with them. It’s called the “doctrine of abrogation”. It’s based on Qur’an 2:106, which says this:

        2:106 Whatever communications We abrogate or cause to be forgotten, We bring one better than it or like it. Do you not know that Allah has power over all things?

        The doctrine of abrogation is described in more detail here:

        http://wikiislam.net/wiki/Abrogation_%28Naskh%29

        and a table of abrogated verses can be found here:

        http://wikiislam.net/wiki/List_of_Abrogations_in_the_Qur%27an

        This doctrine is also known as “the abrogator and the abrogated”. In short, when there is a contradiction, later verses take precedence over earlier ones.

      • dduck12

        Interesting is what is doesn’t say: No punishment for blasphemy, no stoning for adultery. I think the Bible mentions some, that we now consider, harsh punishments.

        I’m an atheist, so my view is definitely not too knowledgeable. All the stuff that turned into reigious doctrine in the past, and now, was put there by mere mortals, foibles and prejudices included. Just as Catholics have tempered and modernized their religion, I would hope that other religions would do that
        .
        BTW, in real life Mohamed was a warrior/prophet. Just saying.

        • clem_clone

          “Interesting is what is doesn’t say: No punishment for blasphemy, no stoning for adultery.”

          Care is needed when applying such judgements to Islam. In the Qur’an, it says:

          33:21 “You have an excellent model in the Messenger of Allah, for all who put their hope in Allah and the Last Day and remember Allah much.”

          That is, Muhammad is the role model, the exemplar. But the Qur’an is the marching orders of Allah to Muhammad and his followers, and says nothing about Muhammad nor what he did or said. This is where it gets complicated. In Sunni Islam, the words and deeds of Muhammad are described in the Hadith. The Hadith in turn are a collection of six sets of books (called the “sound six” by Sunni scholars). Each Hadith set consists of between five and nine books, totaling 38 books. Each of these 38 books is a few hundred pages. So the Hadith literature is vast, and only scholars (such as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, who has a Ph.D in Islamic studies) know the details of what Muslims are commanded to do by Allah. All others take their interpretation from local imams.

          It is in the Hadith that punishments for various crimes are specified, not the Qur’an. For more information about how ISIS establishes its legitimacy in the Islamic world, see this article:

          http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jan/25/inside-isis-training-camps

          • dduck12

            Thanks

          • clem_clone

            Oops, made a mistake. There are some punishments called out in the Qur’an, but most are in the Hadith. Here’s a couple of gems from the Qur’an:

            5:33 “The reprisal against those who wage war on Allah and His Messenger, and go about the earth corrupting it, is that they should be killed or crucified, or have their alternate hands and feet cut off, or be banished from the land. That will be their degradation in this world and in the Next World they will have a terrible punishment…”

            5:38 “As for thieves, both male and female, cut off their hands in reprisal for what they have done: an object lesson from Allah.”

  • JSpencer

    “Belief in God was felt to be a prerequisite for being a moral person”

    That is hardly a belief confined to Muslims. I’ve encountered a great many Christians who feel just the same. Religion in general has often been a major PITA for humans throughout history. It’s hard to know whether the scales are even close to being balanced with regard to how much good or ill religion has done over time, but since the major religions are based on faith alone (or books written by men in ancient times that have been altered and re-interpreted along the way) there isn’t much likelihood their adherents will concern themselves with it, except perhaps in passing.

    I think Ballard is right about socio-economic factors playing a role. People who have almost nothing, and who don’t expect that to change, and who have no reason to believe there will be fairness in the world of men… well, they want to believe in something eh? This is entirely understandable, and speaks to the failures of humans in general. I suppose that’s why religions evolved in the first place. Maybe the US Constitution is the closest we’ve come to addressing the disparities, but even that seems to be easily subverted by the powerful and rich. So, that’s my 2 cents… for the moment. 😉

  • Slamfu

    Islam as it exists today is not compatible with Western ideas of democracy. Those Western ideas are based on the ideals of the Enlightenment, and have at their core concepts that don’t work with people that place religion first. Religious freedom is one of the first concepts, and that alone rules it out. I could have said the same thing of the Catholic Church during the middle ages and the Renaissance. Essentially, God’s law(as conveniently interpreted by men with an agenda) has to come first, and no mere State’s laws can trump them, so there you have it. This is not a minority opinion among Muslims. If the “Church” of Islam evolves into a more modern mindset regarding how we treat eachother, then yes they can co-exist. But not until then. At least not without Muslim nations being constantly held back in the face of more powerful nations with a better system in place.

  • adelinesdad

    I think Islam and democracy *can* coexist, as evidenced by many Muslims who hold to both, notwithstanding the others. Whether they *will* is an open question, as that depends on what viewpoints win over time. I wouldn’t assume those opinion polls are static, and to some extent they may be influenced by the environment they are in.

    I observe that Muslims in the US generally seem to coexist just fine, but is that because they value both their religion and their political system? Or is it just because their small and dispersed numbers make it a necessity to suppress the full exercise of their values? I’m not sure.

    On the other hand, I think it’s a mistake to imply (as I think this post does) that Muslims must adhere to western views of morality in order to embrace democracy. Democracy is not incompatible with strict moral codes and non-western values, so long as one understands that they should not necessarily be enforced by law. In other words, freedom is an essential aspect of democracy. Equality is pretty essential too, though we called ourselves something resembling a democracy before we recognized that.

    • Slamfu

      “Democracy is not incompatible with strict moral codes and non-western
      values, so long as one understands that they should not necessarily be
      enforced by law.”

      Where therein lies the problem. Islam is pretty clear that their moral codes and religious beliefs are indeed to be enforced by law. Do Muslims living in the West get that, sure for the most part. Do the men that make up the major players in the Muslim religion around the world get that? A most emphatic hell no. It is not enough that they are free to practice their faith, it must also be practiced by others. Forced conversion is a long standing practice in Islam. Leaving the Muslim faith is in most Muslim nations a capital offense. Insults to the faith, even in other nations not beholden to Muslim laws, are to be met with violence. Almost every nation under Islamic law is a case study in institutionalized oppression. Doesn’t make it right. Or useful. Those nations will continue to be hamstrung by their own beliefs.

      • adelinesdad

        That may be true, but my point is that it can change. The fact that Muslims in the US generally accept this principle of democracy supports that, and it’s evidence that the views by others is influenced by their environment, not just their religion. The causation goes both ways. Regardless of religion, I would not expect many people who are embedded in the culture of an authoritarian state, or a non-functional democractic one, would express views very consistent with democratic principles.

        • Slamfu

          “That may be true, but my point is that it can change. The fact that
          Muslims in the US generally accept this principle of democracy supports
          that”

          Hard to say really, as Muslims make up a small percentage of the population. If they were 60% of the electorate you’d think that would still be the case? I see no nation that has more than a 20% Muslim population that does. In fact, anything over 10% seems to result in unrest, religious violence, and once you get past 50% you basically end up with a theocracy that wouldn’t touch our Bill of Rights with a ten foot pole.

          Can they change? Of course. And in time I’m certain they will. They will or they will be left impoverished, globally isolated, and in the shadow of more enlightened nations. Frankly oil is the primary cause of those nations having any relevance today in the global scene, and that is going to run out or be replaced in the next 100 years.

          • adelinesdad

            I think we are not too far apart. My point is only that they can, not that they have or necessarily will.

  • rudi

    The Religious Right in the USA is just as crazy.
    http://littlegreenfootballs.com/article/44261_GOHMERT!_God_Will_Punish_America_for_Obama_Dissing_Netanyahu
    http://littlegreenfootballs.com/article/44260_Bobby_Jindals_Prayer_Rally_Explicitly_Advocated_a_Christian_Theocracy_in_America

    Gene Mills, president of Louisiana Family Forum (an official state
    affiliate of the Family Research Council) spent his entire ten-minute
    speech at Jindal’s prayer rally this weekend openly preaching Seven
    Mountains Dominionism from the stage.

    Christians have been tasked to take control of “the sphere of
    influence around civil government,” Mills said, because all areas of
    culture “belong to God.” Jindal’s prayer rally, Mill’s declared, was a
    key component of their effort “to reclaim territory that rightfully
    belongs to God” because “these seven spheres of influence are under
    enemy occupation right now.”

    After revealing that last month, he and other prayer rally organizers
    knelt in prayer with Jindal “asking God to break unholy alliances” over
    these areas of society, Mills led the gathering in a similar prayer.

    • Slamfu

      Yea, those guys also don’t seem to get the concept of freedom of religion. It’s not enough they can worship as they see fit, they have to make sure everyone else is doing it their way too or they feel “persecuted”. Sigh.

  • Rcoutme

    I happen to wonder if the comments here, and the article to some extent, have asked the correct question. Back in the day…around 1000 to 1350…the Muslims were the enlightened ones. However, although the Quran and the Bible both appear to support autocracy, the Bible ALSO supports more collective rule (both Old and New Testament). I have not seen this in the Quran.

    So:

    Are we enlightened because we “lost” Christian values, or are Christian values more adaptable to enlightened view points? In other words, are the Muslim-dominated countries poor and also Muslim, or poor because they are Muslim and their values could not conform to a post Medieval society? In their quest to dominate the global scene, did the Western Europeans develop into societies that are more likely to be affluent? In their attempt to control the Silk Road, did the Muslims fail to advance in technology and thinking?

    We gained all sorts of advances from the pan-Arab, Muslim regions (algebra comes to mind). Somehow, they lost out when it came to “standing the test of time” as the Sid Meier’s Civilization game series would put it. I really don’t know which came first: Muslim beliefs or social and economic stagnation. The statistics cited above only show correlation, not causation. That is the really sticky point.

    I suspect that the poverty (relative, since Christians in the Dark Ages would have loved to have the standard of living that most people in Muslim countries currently have) and the religion go hand in hand. That is not something that I can place in facts, however. Meanwhile, Islam appears to be the only religion that, when dominant, correlates to the standard of living. Many African Muslim nations enjoyed the same standard of living as their Arab counterparts. They still do. Except that now, that standard of living is considered to be poverty.

    • dduck12

      Yep.

    • Slamfu

      “Back in the day…around 1000 to 1350…the Muslims were the enlightened ones.”

      “The thing about back in the day, it’s back in the day” Slim Charles – “The Wire”

      Times change. 1000 years ago we Westerners were the ones who had no plumbing, little education, a tribal and warlike culture over which dominated an oppressive, corrupt, and violent Church that constantly stirred the pot whenever it suited its needs, largely to keep itself in power and expand its influence by the sword.

      And where in the Bible does it support “collective rule”? I can find a whole lot of passages about obeying kings, and in fact if anything the New Testament is about staying out of politics because those are concerns for this world and not the next, so best to submit to the temporal kings and practice your religion separately. Of course this was under the rule of the Romans.

      • Rcoutme

        In the Old Testament, God was loathe to give the Israelites a king. He did so, apparently with reservations, due to the obstinacy of the people. Samuel, therefore, finally crowned Saul. Saul proved to be too haughty, so he crowned David.

        In the New Testament, the writers do suggest that their followers stay out of politics. However, they set up enclaves and had communal living arrangements. Although the apostles were the leaders, due to their status, when it came to religion, in most other respects it would resemble a commune today. It was, more or less, collectivist rule.

        • Slamfu

          Perfect case actually. The Prophet Samuel was the high priest of Israel back in the day and wielded all the power. The tribes of Israel wanted a king, to which Samuel, being a politician of the oldest sort, didn’t want. It wasn’t “God” who was loathe to divvy up the power, but those who claimed to represent his word. But the people kept up the pressure until Samuel had to concede. Then conveniently “God” said ok lets have a king.

          So what did Samuel do? He found himself a nice humble young man from the smallest tribe in Israel, who would be the least politically powerful, and made him King. Then gave him explicit instructions that he would only be King so long as he did everything Samuel told him to do. And Saul did, up until he actually spared some people that Samuel told him to kill. At which point Saul and Samuel split, Samuel goes and finds himself a more pliable candidate, David a shepherd boy, and anoints him King to replace Saul. Samuel was just another guy trying to hold onto power as best he could.

          Politics as usual.

