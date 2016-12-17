Reprinted with permission from Media Matters. Broadcast news completely ignored an unprecedented move by North Carolina Republicans to limit the power of the state’s incoming Democratic governor. A series of measures put forth by the Republican-controlled legislature have been criticized as a way to “subvert the will of the voters,” and an elections law expert noted…
Pretty complicated issue for a 10 second broadcast news segment. As long as the local constituency who will be affected and who actually can vote are informed, I’m satisfied. When the protesters get loud enough, the nationals will pick it up. NPR, of course, already has so anyone who wants to be informed can be.
The morning shows seem to have completely regressed into showing how food and gifts can be prepared – sometimes by celebrities, so – again – anyone who wants to be informed can be; it just takes a little effort.