Posted by jdledell on Apr 8, 2018 in Government, Politics |

Be Careful what you Wish For

I know a lot of conservatives and Red state residents would just wish for the Blue states to either disappear or form their own country so the Red State people would be left alone to do their own thing. I’m not sure Red state people realize what a financial hit their states would take. Lets take a group of Blue states that conservatives revile as Coastal Elites versus a group of Red states. Here is a summary of Federal Tax Receipts by state versus Federal disbursements by state. The disbursements include Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare along with personnel costs of Federal offices and military bases along with Federal grants for infrastructure like highways etc. The data is from the Tax Foundation for 2013 which is the latest where I could match tax receipts and disbursements.

The differences are not so pronounced as some Blue state politicians like to scream about. Nonetheless, certain states, like my own New Jersey, get screwed and some states like South Carolina make out like bandits. As a group the Blue states face a shortfall of $54 billion while the Red states enjoy a surplus of $156 billion. One of the results of states facing a shortfall in Federal Tax payments vs Federal payments is their state taxes have to increase to make up for the negative economic impact of sending more money out of state than they get back and still provide for the services their population need.

Please note that the West Coast elites are still doing okay with our Federal tax and disbursement system. California, Oregon and Washington collect about $21 billion more than they send to D.C. It’s the East Coast Elites who come out with the short straw. However what this charts shows most of all is that the Republicans who screamed about needing to eliminate the SALT deduction so Red States would not have to subsidize Blue States taxes were spouting pure unadulterated B.S.

Federal

Taxes Federal

State Paid Payments

California $334.4 billion $343.7 billion

Oregon 25.7 billion 32.7 billion

Washington 59.9 billion 72.9 billion

Massachusetts 90.5 billion 75.6 billion

Connecticut 53,7 billion 41.4 billion

New York 231.9 billion 195.3 billion

New Jersey 128.1 billion 82.6 billion

Delaware 20.1 billion 9.0 billion

Maryland 56.3 billion 93.0 billion Coastal Elites 1000.6 billion 946.2 billion

Alabama 23.8 billion 56.8 billion

Arkansas 28.8 billion 28.5 billion

Georgia 74.3 billion 88.5 billion

Idaho 8.7 billion 15.1 billion

Kansas 24.7 billion 24.2 billion

Kentucky 27.7 billion 48.0 billion

Louisiana 40.2 billion 44.7 billion

Mississippi 10.4 billion 34.3 billion

Montana 5.0 billion 10.1 billion

Nebraska 23.8 billion 15.6 billion

North Carolina 66.1 billion 93.9 billion

Oklahoma 30.1 billion 37.9 billion

South Carolina 20.4 billion 48.8 billion

Tennessee 53.9 billion 64.5 billion

Texas 249.9 billion 234.5 billion

West Virginia 6.8 billion 21.3 billion

Red State 694.6 billion 866.7 billion

