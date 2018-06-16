Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Jun 16, 2018 in At TMV, Bigotry, Christianity, Family, Immigration, Law, Migrants, Politics, Refugees |

An Un-American Tragedy at Our Southern Border

This article is dedicated to those migrant fathers along our southern border who will not be spending this Father’s Day with their sons and daughters.

As an immigrant to the United States, the land of opportunity, I know firsthand what a blessing it was when I first set foot in America in search of a better life.

Thus, I have a soft spot in my heart, rightly or wrongly, for those who attempt to come to America, not always following every rule and not always just to improve their chances to lead a better life but, in too many instances, fleeing the horrors and violence back home, literally fleeing for their lives.

As we approach World Refugee Day, a day to “commemorate the strength, courage, and perseverance of millions of refugees,” a day “for the public to show support for families forced to flee” I hardly have words to express my grief and anger at what our government is perpetrating on those who are seeking refuge and asylum in the land of the free, the land of the brave.

While our State Department has the gall to proudly describe the mission of its Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) as one of protecting refugees, other migrants and conflict victims “who are often living in quite dangerous conditions,” as one to ease their suffering and to “resolve the plight of persecuted and uprooted people around the world on behalf of the American people,” another branch of government is doing just the opposite and certainly not on behalf of the majority of Americans.

Under instructions from the Justice Department and blessed by the President of the United States, children are being cruelly — certainly not “Christianly” — ripped apart from their immigrant parents’ arms and “warehoused” at detention centers, abandoned buildings and tent cities along our southern border.

As of Friday, the Trump administration had separated 1,995 children from the adults they were traveling with at the U.S. border between April 19 and May 31.

Not only does the president falsely claim that “Democrats law” mandates the inhumane separation of children from families seeking asylum in our country, but his Attorney General equally falsely cites the “rule of law” and heretically invokes the Bible in an attempt to justify such a cruel aberration from the “Rule of God.”

The president’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, herself a mother of three, incredibly echoed Sessions’ shameless manipulation of the scriptures, surely suppressing her motherly and humane instincts in order to support her boss’s political agenda and machinations — to justify what cannot be justified.

In the past, Republicans have used the Bible to promote unbiblical practices such as justifying “more stringent food stamps requirements.”

Sessions’ citing of Romans 13 to suggest that God supports such heartless acts by our government becomes even more repugnant when one recalls that this same passage was misused in the mid-1800s by the defenders of slavery.

Dana Milbank at the Washington Post minces no words:

The attorney general’s tortured reading of Romans is exactly the strained interpretation that others have used before to justify slavery, segregation, apartheid and Nazism. The same interpretation could be used to justify Joseph Stalin, or Kim Jong Un.

If we are going to invoke the Bible, a much more appropriate passage in this case would be the verse from Exodus 23:9, “You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in Egypt.”

Many religious, political and civic groups and organizations have denounced the administration’s actions along the border as disgraceful, immoral, inhumane, un-American, even as a “unique form of barbarism.”

So have numerous news sources.

My hometown newspaper, the Austin American-Statesman, close enough to where the inhumanities are taking place, implores:

…we cannot forget the horrific scenes at our nation’s borders, where infants and children are being taken from their parents’ arms by U.S. government agents. :: This is not who we are as a nation. We cannot be silent when our immigration policy terrorizes families and tears them apart. Separating children from their parents is barbaric and it must end.

I for one will not forget and will not be silent.

Lead image: CNN screen grab