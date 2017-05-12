Former congresswoman Corrine Brown is using a page from Hillary Clinton’s playbook.

From CBS News: “After a historic, nearly 25-year career representing Florida in Congress, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was found guilty on Thursday of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

. . . Brown testified in her own defense, saying she was left in the dark about the goings-on with One Door’s money, and blamed the theft on Simmons. Brown said she left those details to Simmons and other hired staffers, and said she should have paid more attention to her personal and professional finances.”

Yeah, right. Blaming others for the outcome of one’s wrongdoing sure has worked well for Clinton.



Brown should have channeled her inner Jake Blues instead.



It’s not too late for her to do so. Perhaps while in prison Brown can get four fried chickens and a Coke.

. . . and speaking of corruption . . .

From Fox News: “California Gov. Jerry Brown announced Thursday that he is withholding $50 million from the University of California in light of an audit last month that claimed to have found a stash of $175 million in secret funds while officials requested more money from the state.

. . . A state audit found that under university system President Janet Napolitano, former Department of Homeland Security chief, UC administrators hid $175 million from the public while increasing tuition and asking the state for more money.”

From The San Francisco Chronicle: “University of California President Janet Napolitano’s office spent more than $4,000 on one employee’s retirement party and thousands more on other going-away, staff-appreciation and holiday parties, perks that are not typically seen in the public sector and that raise questions about lavish spending practices as the university increases tuition and fees on students.

The new details come after state auditors found $175 million in secret reserves in the office of the president, money that lawmakers said should have been disclosed to the public and the Board of Regents, which oversees the 10-campus university system.

Financial records obtained by The Chronicle through the state auditor’s office Monday give some insight into spending habits in the UC president’s office, but the auditor’s office warned that the records it received from the university are incomplete. Auditors who examined the finances of Napolitano’s office said they were blocked from accessing many documents they say would have shed light on how some of the $175 million was spent.”

Before it’s all over, Napolitano is going to wish that she had ordered the plain white toast.

