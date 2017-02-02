“Budweiser believes freedom and the pursuit of the American dream are nothing without ambition..." - Anheuser-Busch

Remember the Modelo-Corona video launched a couple of weeks ago to highlight the values of America, its culture and to prevent division among its inhabitants in answer to Trump’s “Make America Great Again”?

Apparently, Trump has not seen the video because, according to the Associated Press, last Friday in a phone call Trump threatened Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to “send U.S. troops to stop ‘bad hombres down there’ unless the Mexican military does more to control them….”

The Associated Press:

…the excerpt offers a rare and striking look at how the new president is conducting diplomacy behind closed doors. Trump’s remarks suggest he is using the same tough and blunt talk with world leaders that he used to rally crowds on the campaign trail. “You have a bunch of bad hombres down there,” Trump told Peña Nieto, according to the excerpt given to AP. “You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.”

Perhaps the upcoming Super Bowl might distract Trump sufficiently enough to at least delay for a while sending our troops down Mexico way to get those hombres malos.

And perhaps, just perhaps, a Super Bowl commercial, by an American beer this time, might Mellow Trump just enough to soften his stand on immigrants and refugees.

Budweiser’s new Super Bowl commercial, titled “Born the Hard Way” tells the story of the German immigrant who co-founded Anheuser-Busch and the brand’s deep roots in St. Louis.

According to The Truth Examiner, the beautifully shot commercial “hits in the midst of a raging immigration debate” and “ celebrates the struggle of the company’s founder to make it to St. Louis — still the company’s headquarters — and realize his vision of creating a new kind of beer.”

The Truth Examiner:

Shot in New Orleans, the commercial depicts the young man wading through mud and sitting in a tiny boat reading a book and ends with him meeting Eberhard Anheuser at a bar. It is set in the mid-1800s. The ad spot is a major creative break from Budweiser’s years of ads featuring cute puppies and the Clydesdales. The campaign will continue throughout 2017, and will celebrate people who “live life on their own terms and never back down,” the company said in a statement. The brewer chose to reveal the ad during a global debate about Donald Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven Middle Eastern nations. It appears tailor-made for the times. “Budweiser believes freedom and the pursuit of the American dream are nothing without ambition,” according to the statement.

It adds, “The story is one of commitment, passion and never giving up or backing down.”

Please watch it below, “it is prophetic and wonderful!”

