And after the witch trials are over, are there no sanctions to be placed on the false (and intentionally so, let's face facts) accusers -- at the VERY LEAST, the withdrawal of face value credibility in ScandaLand™?

graphicstock photo licensed to Hart Williams

The tempest in a teacup (a Japanese teacup at that) continues, unfazed by facts, proportionality and subject to Santayana’s Curse.*

147 FBI agents involved in Clinton email probe
Jesse Byrnes / The Hill

A new report says 147 FBI agents are involved in the investigation surrounding Hillary Clinton  —  ‘s private email server and handling of classified material.  —  The Washington Post reports that the large number of agents have been deployed …

I find it either scandalous or utterly fantastical that so many “facts” have been reported in an ongoing FBI investigation.  You’d think the FBI was less a professional organization than a sieve. And it’s almost as big a scandal as … Whitewater™!

Whitewater?† Yeah, that endless investigation from “independent persecutor (sic)” Ken Starr, who labored for nearly two presidential terms and spent $70 million in taxpayer — er, yours and mine — dollars to come up with precisely nothing. Nothing, that is, except an eventual carnival of evil, hypocrisy and GOP sleaze tactics that would result in an impeachment over a blowjob, while, all the while, married Newt Gingrich was banging his secretary, now Wife and secret Winkie on the Speaker of the House’s desk, figuratively and IIRC literally.

[† The Starr Report was a report on his investigation of sitting United States President Bill Clinton by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr that was released–portentously, if you think about it–on September 11, 1998.]

callista gingrich albino winkie2

Photo credit: CSPAN Screencap 2012 RNC/Public Domain press photo

And here we are again.

In the Real World™ we have to assess how many “top secret” secrets were potentially exposed to the worst possible enemies and balance it against the SIMULTANEOUS AND CONTEMPORANEOUS leak of Bradley Manning’s secret State Department (and other) cables.**

[** “The United States diplomatic cables leak, widely known as Cablegate, began on Sunday, 28 November 2010[1] when WikiLeaks—a non-profit organization that publishes submissions from anonymous whistleblowers—began releasing classified cables that had been sent to the U.S. State Department by 274 of its consulates, embassies, and diplomatic missions around the world. Dated between December 1966 and February 2010, the cables contain diplomatic analysis from world leaders, and the diplomats’ assessment of host countries and their officials.[2] According to WikiLeaks, the 251,287 cables consist of 261,276,536 words, making Cablegate “the largest set of confidential documents ever to be released into the public domain.”[3]

United States diplomatic cables leak, From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Gee.

Somewhere, a  BB rolls around in a  boxcar, with at least three Congressional committees running after it, while ahead, the trestle has been wiped out in a tsunami of BS.

And we remain asleep at the wheel.

xmaspresentsQuick! Another hearing!

After enduring nearly a decade of “smear for hire” faux journalism trying to pin the suicide of Clinton friend Vince Foster ON the Clintons, we seem to have a fetish with pinning dead bodies on Hillary Clinton, a la “Benghazi” and yet no one spent their time and obsessive/compulsive endless speculations on Laura Bush’s ACTUAL vehicular homicide.

gop light bulb benghazi

Odd, isn’t it?

When you work the referees for so long, it pays off, I guess.

As the Washington Post vainly attempts to keep up with the Faux Nooz™/GOP Fax Machine Smear-O-Matic® and its endless fake scandals.

gop fake scandalses

At some point, doesn’t the burden of proof have to fall on the accuser?

And after the witch trials are over, are there no sanctions to be placed on the false (and intentionally so, let’s face facts) accusers — at the VERY LEAST, the withdrawal of face value credibility in ScandaLand™? Oughtn’t we demand , as the citizenry of Missouri legendarily proclaim “SHOW ME!“?

Or has Occam’s Razor only been used to slit our collective wrists in the warm bath of madness we now steep in, like fresh tea in a tempest tossed teacup?

Courage.

* No, not:  A man’s feet should be planted in his country, but his eyes should survey the world. ~George Santayana

 This: “Them what don’t remember whut wuz done is doomed to do whut wuz dun agin.”[New American Translation] …

 Or words to that effect.  (Please ignore its corollary: “Those who do remember the past are condemned to watch those who don’t repeat it.)

Cross posted from his vorpal sword.

HART WILLIAMS
  • JSpencer

    The constant drone of ignorance, hate, and lies proves too much for some people, and they acquiesce, opt out, or try to ignore the infection. The antidote is a fearless loyalty to the truth. In it’s absence, the bad actors will always plague us. They can only win here when voters stop being smart enough to withhold the power they crave. Faber est suae quisque fortunae…

  • jdledell

    Hart – Well Done!

  • Brownies girl

    Hart writes: “At some point, doesn’t the burden of proof have to fall on the accuser?”

    In Canada, it absolutely does. When did this change in the US?

  • Those who do remember the past are condemned to watch those who don’t repeat it.

    This is going to be my new motto!!

  • dduck

    Get past your own past. Learn to view the past carefully and avoid using it with a shoe horn in the present. Remember, before the current past there was more past past.

  • sooner or later someone will notice Starr’s Report on Vince Foster’s death is not what it was reported to be by the press. http://www.fbicover-up.com/vincent-foster-report.html

    • Bob Munck

      Starr’s Report on Vince Foster’s death is not what it was reported to be

      Wow, Hart Williams described them and one of them magically appeared.

      His link takes you directly into the heart of one of the more bizarre conspiracy theories; greatly recommended if you need a laugh.

  • SteveK

    Once again thank you Hart…

    And thanks too for your heart (hart?) felt tribute to Keith Emerson that you posted on your site.
    We’re all getting on my friend but I’m sure glad that you’ve kept records. – Steve

    Edit to add: Is Eddie on your non-existent payroll? ‘Cause he certainly helped make your point.

