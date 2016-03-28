And after the witch trials are over, are there no sanctions to be placed on the false (and intentionally so, let's face facts) accusers -- at the VERY LEAST, the withdrawal of face value credibility in ScandaLand™?

The tempest in a teacup (a Japanese teacup at that) continues, unfazed by facts, proportionality and subject to Santayana’s Curse.*

147 FBI agents involved in Clinton email probe

Jesse Byrnes / The Hill A new report says 147 FBI agents are involved in the investigation surrounding Hillary Clinton — ‘s private email server and handling of classified material. — The Washington Post reports that the large number of agents have been deployed …

I find it either scandalous or utterly fantastical that so many “facts” have been reported in an ongoing FBI investigation. You’d think the FBI was less a professional organization than a sieve. And it’s almost as big a scandal as … Whitewater™!

Whitewater?† Yeah, that endless investigation from “independent persecutor (sic)” Ken Starr, who labored for nearly two presidential terms and spent $70 million in taxpayer — er, yours and mine — dollars to come up with precisely nothing. Nothing, that is, except an eventual carnival of evil, hypocrisy and GOP sleaze tactics that would result in an impeachment over a blowjob, while, all the while, married Newt Gingrich was banging his secretary, now Wife and secret Winkie on the Speaker of the House’s desk, figuratively and IIRC literally.

[† The Starr Report was a report on his investigation of sitting United States President Bill Clinton by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr that was released–portentously, if you think about it–on September 11, 1998.]

And here we are again.

In the Real World™ we have to assess how many “top secret” secrets were potentially exposed to the worst possible enemies and balance it against the SIMULTANEOUS AND CONTEMPORANEOUS leak of Bradley Manning’s secret State Department (and other) cables.**

Gee.

Somewhere, a BB rolls around in a boxcar, with at least three Congressional committees running after it, while ahead, the trestle has been wiped out in a tsunami of BS.

And we remain asleep at the wheel.

Quick! Another hearing!

After enduring nearly a decade of “smear for hire” faux journalism trying to pin the suicide of Clinton friend Vince Foster ON the Clintons, we seem to have a fetish with pinning dead bodies on Hillary Clinton, a la “Benghazi” and yet no one spent their time and obsessive/compulsive endless speculations on Laura Bush’s ACTUAL vehicular homicide.

Odd, isn’t it?

When you work the referees for so long, it pays off, I guess.

As the Washington Post vainly attempts to keep up with the Faux Nooz™/GOP Fax Machine Smear-O-Matic® and its endless fake scandals.

At some point, doesn’t the burden of proof have to fall on the accuser?

And after the witch trials are over, are there no sanctions to be placed on the false (and intentionally so, let’s face facts) accusers — at the VERY LEAST, the withdrawal of face value credibility in ScandaLand™? Oughtn’t we demand , as the citizenry of Missouri legendarily proclaim “SHOW ME!“?

Or has Occam’s Razor only been used to slit our collective wrists in the warm bath of madness we now steep in, like fresh tea in a tempest tossed teacup?

Courage.

* No, not: A man’s feet should be planted in his country, but his eyes should survey the world. ~George Santayana

This: “Them what don’t remember whut wuz done is doomed to do whut wuz dun agin.”[New American Translation] …

Or words to that effect. (Please ignore its corollary: “Those who do remember the past are condemned to watch those who don’t repeat it.)

