WOULD YOU BUY A PRE-OWNED CAR FROM THEM?

by Don Hermann

“Trust” is such an important part of today?s conversation. With the primariesand the election upon us, “Trust” seems to be an essential ingredient in whatwe?re looking for in our preferred candidate.

Here?s a list of people who havebeen in the news on a regular basis. They represent a variety of disciplines

from politicians to business people to athletes to media types to entertainers. In one way or another, they have or have had an influence on our lives.

Which ones do you trust? Which ones would you buy a pre-owned car from?

Hillary Clinton

Ted Cruz

Clarence Thomas

Donald Trump

Liz Cheney

Tucker Carlson

Barack Obama

Chuck Schumer

Bill Clinton

Rachel Maddow

Al Sharpton

Jim Jordan

Wolf Blitzer

Rudy Giuliani

Nancy Pelosi

Ron DeSantis

Mitch McConnell

Adam Schiff

Joe Biden

Greg Abbott

Kevin McCarthy

Bennie Thompson