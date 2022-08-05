WOULD YOU BUY A PRE-OWNED CAR FROM THEM?

by Don Hermann
“Trust” is such an important part of today?s conversation. With the primariesand the election upon us, “Trust” seems to be an essential ingredient in whatwe?re looking for in our preferred candidate.
Here?s a list of people who havebeen in the news on a regular basis. They represent a variety of disciplines
from politicians to business people to athletes to media types to entertainers. In one way or another, they have or have had an influence on our lives.
Which ones do you trust? Which ones would you buy a pre-owned car from?
Hillary Clinton
Ted Cruz
Clarence Thomas
Donald Trump
Liz Cheney
Tucker Carlson
Barack Obama
Chuck Schumer
Bill Clinton
Rachel Maddow
Al Sharpton
Jim Jordan
Wolf Blitzer
Rudy Giuliani
Nancy Pelosi
Ron DeSantis
Mitch McConnell
Adam Schiff
Joe Biden
Greg Abbott
Kevin McCarthy
Bennie Thompson