World reacts to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday. Here is some global reaction. UNITED NATIONS U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said: “This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink.” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said: “This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians … Civilians must never be the target of attack.” PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS The Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation …

Read More