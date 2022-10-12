‘Who’s crying now?’ Alex Jones ridiculed after getting hit with staggering $1 billion verdict

Published by

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris “He’ll be broke now for the rest of his life,” said former prosecutor Harry Litman of Alex Jones moments after the right-wing fringe host was told he must pay nearly $1 billion to the family members of the Sandy Hook victims. It has been nearly a decade since the shooter at Sandy Hook took 26 lives including children and teachers in the school. In wake of the shooting, Alex Jones used his platform to claim that it was all an act, a face with actors and that the children of the family members didn’t even exist. The family members have faced death threats, rape threats and peo…

Read More