Who is Lachlan Murdoch? What will happen to Fox and News Corp?

Published by

Reuters UK

By Dawn Chmielewski and Helen Coster (Reuters) -Lachlan Murdoch, eldest son of media titan Rupert Murdoch, was named sole chairman of News Corp and will continue as chair and chief executive of Fox Corp, the companies said on Thursday, settling for now the issue of succession in one of the world’s most powerful media empires. The younger Murdoch will preside over influential news brands such as the Wall Street Journal, Fox News and the Sun – in Australia, the United States and UK – as well as Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and others. Lachlan Murdoch, 52, is the third-oldest of Rupert Murdoch’s…

Read More