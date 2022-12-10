What Kyrsten Sinema’s party change means for Pa.’s John Fetterman and Senate Democrats

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Well, that didn’t last long. Democratic elation after John Fetterman came through on his pledge to become the party’s 51st Senate vote — a promise made whole when Sen. Raphael Warnock won reelection in Georgia Tuesday — ran into a speed bump Friday when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, announced she’s leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent. (Pennsylvania has seen this before: The last senator to change parties was Sen. Arlen Specter, who left the GOP to become a Democrat in 2009, only to be replaced by Sen. Pat Toomey, the Republican now being replaced by Fette…

Read More