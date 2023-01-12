What classified documents found in Biden’s office means for the White House and Trump

Published by

New York Daily News

President Joe Biden has confirmed reports that several classified documents were found at an office that he used before winning the White House. The revelation about the documents, which were uncovered last fall but made public just this week, has given Republicans fresh political ammunition as they seek to portray Biden as incompetent, corrupt or worse. On the face of it, the story should benefit the GOP and former President Donald Trump. Trump is facing a criminal probe for taking top secret documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after being ousted from power. What happened with the B…

Read More