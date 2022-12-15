" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / ‘We want to get dirty’: Young Republicans Club founder doubles down on call for ‘war’ with American liberals

‘We want to get dirty’: Young Republicans Club founder doubles down on call for ‘war’ with American liberals

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Raw Story

Gavin Wax, the president of the New York Republicans Club, doubled down on Wednesday on his call to wage a “war” against American liberals. Appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast, Wax rehashed many of the same themes in his weekend speech in which he threw out violent rhetoric to denounce his political opponents. “For too long, Republicans have been content to lose with their heads held high,” he complained. “We just don’t want that approach anymore. We want to get dirty. We want to get into the trenches. We want to punch back, punch back hard, and wage a full-on offensive against the left in thi…

Read More