Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols

Reuters

By Alyssa Pointer and Steve Gorman MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Reuters) -Tyre Nichols repeatedly cried, “Mom! Mom!” as the five Memphis police officers now charged with the Black motorist’s murder pummeled him with kicks, punches and baton blows after a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released by the city on Friday showed. The video from police body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole were posted online a day after the officers were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in Nichols’ death. The officers, all Black, were dismissed from the polic…

