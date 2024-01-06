" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Law / Supreme Court / Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of Colorado ballot disqualification

Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of Colorado ballot disqualification

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Andrew Chung and John Kruzel WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Donald Trump’s appeal of a judicial decision barring the former president from Colorado’s Republican primary ballot, taking up a politically explosive case with major implications for the 2024 presidential election. At issue is the Colorado Supreme Court’s Dec. 19 ruling disqualifying Trump from the state’s primary ballot based on language in the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection, involving the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. The justic…

Read More