" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Mohammed Ghobari WASHINGTON/ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) -The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. As witnesses in Yemen confirmed explosions throughout the country to Reuters, President Joe Biden cautioned in a statement late on Thursday he would not hesitate to take further action if needed. “These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners wil…

Read More