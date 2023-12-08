US appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal 2020 election case

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday largely upheld a judge’s gag order that bars Donald Trump from publicly assailing prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses in a federal criminal case accusing the former president of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit kept most of the restrictions imposed by the original order, but allowed Trump to personally criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the prosecution. “We agree with the district court that some aspects…

