" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Ukraine ‘sham’ referendum results point to Russia annexation

Ukraine ‘sham’ referendum results point to Russia annexation

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Guy Faulconbridge and Jonathan Landay LONDON/ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia as the United States planned a U.N. resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Russia remained defiant. The United States was also preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia should it annex Ukrainian territory and a $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine that will be announced soon, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the United State…

Read More