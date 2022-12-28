" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / U.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case

U.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Nate Raymond (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for now a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border in order to consider whether 19 states could challenge the policy’s end. In a 5-4 vote, the court granted a request by Republican state attorneys general to put on hold a judge’s decision invalidating the emergency public health order known as Title 42. The states had argued lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings. The court said it would hear arguments on whether the st…

Read More