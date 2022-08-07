U.S. Senate passes major $430 billion bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs

Published by

Reuters

By Richard Cowan, David Morgan and Rose Horowitch WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes on Sunday, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year’s elections. After a marathon, two-day weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate approved the legislation known as the “Inflation Reduction Act,” by a 51-50 party line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris castin…

Read More