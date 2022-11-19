U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes

Published by

Reuters UK

By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland’s announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump’s candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden’s stated intention to run for re-election, made the appointment of a special…

