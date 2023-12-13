U.S. intelligence assesses Ukraine war has cost Russia 315,000 casualties -source

Published by

Reuters

By Jonathan Landay WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A declassified U.S. intelligence report assessed that the Ukraine war has cost Russia 315,000 dead and injured troops, or nearly 90% of the personnel it had when the conflict began, a source familiar with the intelligence said on Tuesday. The report also assessed that Moscow’s losses in personnel and armored vehicles to Ukraine’s military have set back Russia’s military modernization by 18 years, the source said. The Russian embassy referred a request for comment to the Russian defense ministry in Moscow. The ministry did not respond to requests for com…

