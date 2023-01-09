U.S. House to vote on rules that will constrain McCarthy’s power

Published by

Reuters

By Moira Warburton WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Monday on the rules that will govern it for the next two years, in a first test of newly elected Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to wrangle his caucus. The legislation includes several changes that will limit McCarthy’s power, including allowing a single lawmaker to call for his removal at any time and changes meant to sharply limit spending, concessions that McCarthy agreed to win support from right-wing hardliners for his leadership bid. Republicans have a narrow majority of 222-212 in the Ho…

Read More