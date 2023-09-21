" />

U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Centrist Democrats & Kevin Mccarthy’s Allies Rush To Negotiate A Deal

Published by
Benzinga

The clock is ticking as centrist Democrats and allies of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) scramble to strike a last-minute deal to avert a potential government shutdown, as per a report by Politico. What Happened: The hush-hush discussions, primarily involving the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, the Republican Governance Group, or the centrist New Democrat Coalition, are due to fears of reprisal from a few conservative holdouts. The end game is to create a bill that can garner bipartisan approval to prevent a government shutdown before the Sept. 30 deadline. Two key strategies are being co…

