U.S. confirms search of Trump’s home, asks court to unseal warrant

Published by

Reuters

By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, after the former president attacked the search as an act of political retribution. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed for the first time that agents had searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The search is part of an investigation into whether he illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office. Garland, the nation’s top law enforcement official, said he had personally app…

Read More