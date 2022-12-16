Twitter suspends the accounts of several journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

Published by

Euronews (English)

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several journalists covering the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and Voice of America. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates”. He provided no evidence for that claim. The sudden suspension of news reporters foll…

Read More