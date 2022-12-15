Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk’s jet

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc suspended an account tracking its owner Elon Musk’s private jet in real-time, with the billionaire threatening legal action against the account’s operator after saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a “crazy stalker”. The suspension comes just a month after Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, said his commitment to free speech extended to not banning the account. ElonJet, operated by 20-year-old university student, had tracked the movements of Musk’s private jet using data available in the public domain before the suspension. Sweene…

Read More