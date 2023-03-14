Trump’s attempt to blame Pence for J6 is yet another confession to the crime: former GOP flack

Published by

Raw Story

Following former Vice President Mike Pence’s criticism of former President Donald Trump at the Gridiron dinner, Trump hit back, mocking Pence’s poor performance in the presidential primary polls and even suggesting January 6 was really his fault for not objecting to the election results. It’s this latter line, argued Lincoln Project strategist Tara Setmayer on MSNBC’s “The Reidout” on Monday, that actually incriminates Trump even further. “Donald Trump has … responded to Mike Pence’s remarks at the Gridiron, and this is what he said he said, he blames Trump for January 6th, had he sent the v…

Read More