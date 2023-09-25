Trump used bigots’ favorite tool by splitting Jews into ‘good’ and ‘bad’: extremism expert

Published by

Raw Story

Former President Donald Trump was reaching back to an ancient era of antisemitism with his angry rant against Jews who don’t vote for him on Rosh Hashanah, extremism expert Tim Wise said in an interview with Salon released on Monday. “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward!” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time, then going on to list the “things Trump did” for Jews when he was president. This sort of commentary didn’t come from out of now…

Read More