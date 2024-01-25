" />

Trump threat to bar Nikki Haley supporters backfires as cash floods in

Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on Nikki Haley Wednesday by threatening to shun anyone who donated to her campaign. “Anybody that makes a ‘contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We don’t want them, and will not accept them.” Haley’s defiant tone during her speech after losing to Trump in the New Hampshire primary apparently drew the ire of the former president, as well as her saying he’s “not as sharp” as he once was in light of recent gaffes and rambling speeches he’s made. But Trump’s threat to Haley’s…

