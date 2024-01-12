Trump tangles with judge as New York civil fraud trial wraps up

Published by

Reuters

By Jack Queen and Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Thursday accused the New York judge in his civil fraud trial of “having your own agenda” – and the judge told his lawyer to control his client – as a months-long case that could hobble the former U.S. president’s business empire came to an end. During a contentious final day of the trial in Manhattan, Trump once again tangled with Justice Arthur Engoron, who is considering what penalties to impose after earlier finding that Trump’s company inflated his net worth to win better financing terms. The judge, deciding the case without a…

