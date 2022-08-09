Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe

Published by

Reuters

By Sarah N. Lynch (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, coming amid a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump’s removal of official presidential records to the Palm Beach, Florida, club. The Justice Department declined to comment on the raid, which Trump in a statement said involved a “large group of FBI agents.” The FBI’s headquarters in Washington and its field office in Miami both declined comment. The search appeared to concern boxes of documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to th…

