Trump says DeSantis is getting ‘destroyed’ by Disney in political feud

Published by
New York Daily News

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday trashed Ron DeSantis for “getting absolutely destroyed” in his escalating feud with Disney. A day after DeSantis vowed to retaliate against the Mickey Mouse corporation for its supposed “woke” policies, Trump accused the Florida governor of overplaying his hand. “(DeSantis) is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.” Trump predicted that Disney would respond by scaling back job-boosting investment in the Sunshine State. “Wat…

