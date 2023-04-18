Trump says DeSantis is getting ‘destroyed’ by Disney in political feud

New York Daily News
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday trashed Ron DeSantis for “getting absolutely destroyed” in his escalating feud with Disney. A day after DeSantis vowed to retaliate against the Mickey Mouse corporation for its supposed “woke” policies, Trump accused the Florida governor of overplaying his hand. “(DeSantis) is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.” Trump predicted that Disney would respond by scaling back job-boosting investment in the Sunshine State. “Wat…
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.