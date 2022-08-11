Trump responds to Merrick Garland by blaming Obama

Published by

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris Former President Donald Trump attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday after he made a statement announcing that he plants to unseal the search warrant issued against Mar-a-Lago. Garland said that normally the department wouldn’t have said anything and simply spoken through their court filings but in this case he wanted to make it clear that they made every effort to obtain the documents requested and were unable to obtain them from the former president. Trump responded to the press briefing not by attacking Garland or proclaiming his innocence. Instead, Trump a…

Read More