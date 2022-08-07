Trump rambles for 108 minutes in CPAC speech filled with ‘unapologetic fascism’: report

Published by

Raw Story

By Bob Brigham Former President Donald Trump spoke for nearly two hours in his closing address at the CPAC summit in Dallas. In Trump’s view, America has been destroyed in the 18 months since he left office, with out-of-control crime, inflation, and oddly enough unemployment, which Trump estimates to be three times the official number. Trump took the stage to the song “God Bless the USA” and began by thanking the “proud patriots” in attendance. Trump said he was proud to be joined by Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX), who was his White House surgeon. “He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congr…

Read More