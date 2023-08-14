" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Trump may have given judge reason to jail him with attack on witness: legal expert

Trump may have given judge reason to jail him with attack on witness: legal expert

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Raw Story

At least one legal expert believes that former President Donald Trump’s angry Truth Social tirades make it more likely he winds up incarcerated ahead of his trials. New York University law professor Ryan Goodman argues on Twitter that Trump’s decision on Monday morning to attack former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and to specifically discourage him from testifying before a Fulton County grand jury could give a judge a “presumption against” releasing him. As evidence, Goodman cites Georgia law stating that courts shall only release people on bail if they find that the defendant “poses no signi…

Read More