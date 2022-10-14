Trump knew he’d lost 2020 — and that’s when he ordered abrupt military withdraws around the globe: Jan. 6 hearing

Published by

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Thursday during a hearing held by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack that former President Donald Trump knew full-well that he lost the 2020 election. Meanwhile, he was acting on that loss, and trying to quickly withdraw troops from around the globe even though the Department of Defense urged him not to. Kinzinger showed videos of several defense officials who testified that it was young staffer Johnny McEntee, who did nothing more than run the staffing office of the White House, and penned the directive ordering all tr…

Read More