Trump is ‘priming his base for wanton law-breaking’ if he returns to White House: analysis

Published by

Raw Story

The New Republic’s Greg Sargent believes that former President Donald Trump is preparing to embark on a massive crime spree should he win next year’s election — and he’s getting his voters ready to embrace it. In his latest column, Sargent argued that Trump’s declaration that presidents deserve “total immunity” from prosecution even if they “cross the line” into illegal behavior is actually his way of “priming his base to back wanton law-breaking if he wins back the White House.” Sargent then points to Trump’s repeated demands to use the Department of Justice to criminally prosecute both his D…

Read More