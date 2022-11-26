" />

Trump hosted holocaust skeptic Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West

New York Daily News

Guess who came to dinner. Holocaust skeptic Nick Fuentes joined Donald Trump and the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, during a dinner conversation at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. It was during that meeting Tuesday Ye claimed he asked Trump to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election in which both right-wing media personalities are candidates. Trump declined, according to Ye. Trump confirmed in a statement posted to his social media platform that Fuentes, 24, came as one of Ye’s guests. He claimed to be expecting only the hate-speech spewing rapper. “(Ye) unexp…

